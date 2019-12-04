ARTS AROUND: Members appreciated at Rollin Art Centre

The Community Arts Council is holding their annual members appreciation day with two says of savings! If you are a current member, join us in the gallery on Friday, Dec. 6 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) or Saturday, Dec. 7 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to receive 20 percent off all items in the gift shop and gallery, excluding ticket sales. Special guest artist Cecil Dawson will be joining for demos and story telling.
This is also a great time to renew your 2020 membership—don’t forget!
MISTLETOE MARKET
Come and stroll the magically-lit gardens at the Rollin Art Centre, then pop upstairs to the gallery and visit Mistletoe Market, where you will find hundreds of gift items for all your shopping needs. All locally made, the market is a showcase for more than 75 local artists, artisans and crafters. You will find something for everyone on your list: pottery, jewellery, scarves, photographs, original paintings, glass works, quilted stockings, holiday cards, ornaments and much more.
Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 21. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with special late nights every Friday. We are located at the corner of Argyle Street and Eighth Avenue. We are also wheelchair accessible.
HOLIDAY EXTENDED HOURS
The Rollin Art Centre will remain open late on Friday, Dec. 6, Friday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for you to wander the beautifully decorated grounds and enjoy some holiday shopping in our gift shop and gallery.
CELTIC CHAOS PERFORMS AGAIN
Join us for an afternoon of music, song, poetry and story on Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre with a new performance titled “For the Highlander.”
After fighting for centuries to keep their culture and independence, the Scots lost both. The Highland Clearances swiftly followed, brutally evicting thousands of Highland tenant-farmers to make way for sheep. Some survived. Others emigrated. Both groups fought hardship with courage and resilience.
Their culture thrives today across oceans and continents. “Celtic Chaos” tells their story in original narrative/poetry, song and music.
Tickets are $25 each and on sale at the Rollin Art Centre. What a great Christmas gift!
MERRY CHRISTMAS, DARLING
Port Alberni’s own Danielle Marcinek will accompany Timbre! Choir, under the direction of Rosemary Lindsay, on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre for familiar carols and Christmas songs.
Tickets are on sale now at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s, from choir members or at the door. Adults and seniors pay $20 and students under 18 and children pay $5. Tickets for our Spring Concert will be available at the door for a reduced price of $15.
Please come and enjoy an afternoon of beautiful Christmas music. There will be door prizes and the Community Arts Council will have their Christmas Basket Raffle table, as well.
ART FUNDRAISER
A Winter Solstice Dance Party fundraiser will take place at Char’s Landing on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Dance to Mystic Groove Band & Cool House Tunes. This is a fundraiser with all proceeds going to Char’s Landing and Alberni Art Rave. – Art Stuff.
Tickets are $10 and on sale now by phone 778-421-2427, at the Rollin Art Centre and Gayle’s Fashions (cash only) or online.
DRAW GALLERY
The Heart of Winter Group Exhibit runs through Feb. 21, 2020. All are welcome to mix and mingle whilst enjoying seasonal refreshments at the opening reception on January 10 from 6-8 p.m.
Visit us online at www.drawgallery.com and at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Ave. The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday, 12-5 p.m. and by appointment. Call 855-755-0566.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.