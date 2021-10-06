ARTS AROUND: Local artists featured at Port Alberni’s Rollin Art Centre

New exhibit showcases what artists have been up to during the pandemic

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Community Arts Council is very excited to showcase many local artists, both well-known and not-so-well-known.

The newest exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre shows what local artists were doing in isolation during the last 18 months of the pandemic. This collection comes in many forms and shows how artists have remained creative and what inspired them.

The exhibit runs until Nov. 5.

LOOKING FOR ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre is always looking for new and exciting creative workshops to hold. If you are a local artist and are interested in sharing your creative side, please call us to talk about holding some workshops at 250-724-3412.

MISTLETOE MARKET

Mistletoe Market is returning to the Rollin Art Centre once again this year, with one big change.

We decided to open early to help local artists who may not have the ability to showcase at an artisan or craft fair due to restrictions. Mistletoe Market opens Tuesday, Nov. 16 and will run until Dec. 23. If you are interested in being part of this year’s event, please drop by the Rollin Art Centre at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street for more info and to pick up your forms.

TRAVELLING QUILT RAFFLE

The Community Arts Council is excited to raffle off an amazing, hand-quilted, queen-size quilt. This quilt is very special, as it was created by a group of ladies during the last year of the pandemic. The quilt is being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre, for all to see.

Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. Tickets can be purchased by sending an e-transfer, over the phone with a credit card or you can pop into the gallery from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BOOK DONATIONS

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently-used books for our giant book sale taking place in May 2022.

We are very grateful for all your books but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest.

Drop off donations at the Rollin Art Centre inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box. As this is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, we appreciate all your donations.

COASTAL FLOW CREATIVE REOPENS

Coastal Flow Creative has reopened its studio in its new location at 4632 Elizabeth Street. They are back with their creative classes and a fabulous new retail supply store as well.

Upcoming workshops include Needle Felted Landscapes (Oct. 9th), Learn to Knit (Oct. 7) and Knit Your First Pair of Socks (Oct. 16). For more information or to register, contact www.coastalflowcreative.com or call 250-412-3738.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Alberni Valley News