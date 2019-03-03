ARTS AROUND: Learn the basics of drawing at North Island College in Port Alberni

There is still room in the upcoming three-day beginning drawing workshop at North Island College.

In this workshop with instructor Cynthia Bonesky, you will explore different ways of drawing to train the eye. Exercises will include contour drawing, quick sketching and learning to measure proportions in different ways. You will copy drawings from masters, then from photos and finally from actual objects. We will also deal with shading to achieve an impression of three dimensions.

The workshop takes place March 20, 21 and 22 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) at NIC. Cost is $150 plus supplies. Register at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412.

ART IN THE SCHOOLS

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features a dynamic group of high school students showcasing all original artwork, titled “Art in the Schools 2019.” This exhibit runs from March 5-15. Don’t miss this opportunity to stop by the gallery and check out the young artists of the Valley.

WRITER GUEST SPEAKER

Alberni District Historical Society welcomes writer Cathy Converse as she presents the story of BC’s first high school principal.

Her book, Against the Current, tells the story of Agnes Deans Cameron who achieved a great deal in her short life. She is remembered as a career woman not afraid to take risks and to challenge authority.

This interesting presentation takes place on Thursday, March 21 in the Dogwood Room at Echo Centre. Admission is free. For more information, contact Meg at 250-724-4855.

WATERCOLOUR WORSKHOP

Victoria Artist Joanne Thomson, has designed a “not-quite-a-beginner” watercolour workshop for people who have taken a beginner workshop or two and now want to start creating works of their own.

The focus will be on landscapes, forest and water. The workshop is on Saturday, May 4 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Sunday, May 5 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) at the Athletic Hall. The cost is $175 (bring your own supplies). Register at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412.

LIFE DRAWING

The Rollin Art Centre is looking for interested individuals who enjoy life drawing. This would be a weekly, non-instructional gathering at the Rollin Art Centre featuring live models. The cost is $60 per month for evening meetings, beginning early March. Dates and times will be determined by participants. If you are interested, please call Rollin Art Centre for more information: 250-724-3412.

A CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to apply to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery during the 2020 calendar year.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30. The gallery is located at the corner of 8th and Argyle Street and open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

The Community Arts Council is looking for all interested artists to be included in this year’s Solstice Arts Festival on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 . Two options are available: table rentals at the Rollin Arts Centre or, if you have a gallery or studio, our Days with the Arts self-guided tour. Both are great options.

Table rentals are $60 for the two days and inclusion on the self-guided tour is $45. For more details, contact the Rollin Art Centre or drop by today to register: 250-724-3412.

BOOK DONATIONS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting all your gently used books. We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books.

Drop off your donations at the Rollin Art Centre, inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box. As this is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, we appreciate all your donations. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 3061-8th Ave.

CRAFTERS AND VENDORS

The first cruise ship arrives in our harbour on Satuday, May 25, and we are looking for local crafters and vendors! If you are interested in having a display during this day, please contact Melissa at the Rollin Art Centre for more details or email admincac@shawcable.com.

ROTARY CALL TO ARTISTS

Port Alberni Arrowsmith Rotary is seeking proposals from artists for a mural project sponsored by Arrowsmith Rotary in partnership with the City of Port Alberni, the Port Alberni Port Authority and Canadian Maritime Engineering Ltd. Deadline for Submissions is March 15 at 4 p.m. For details, email arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com.

WINTER FILM FESTIVAL

The last two films in the Winter Film Fest series are Edge of the Knife (March 10) and The Wife (April 7). All films are shown on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets are available at the museum shop.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Mar 14, 7:30 p.m., Qristina & Quinn Bachand – Folk / Celtic Roots

Friday, Mar 15, 7:30 p.m., Tia Brazda – Technicolor Swing

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.