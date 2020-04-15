ARTS AROUND: Last call for Alberni Valley artists

Submit an application to have your own art exhibit in 2021

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It’s the last call for artists to submit their applications to exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre in 2021.

All submissions must be sent via email to admincac@shawcable.com. Applications will be accepted from all visual artists and artist groups. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit.

Application forms are available on our website at alberniarts.com. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, April 30.

WORKSHOP POSTPONED – FUN FLOWERS – PAINTING WORKSHOP

The Fun Flowers painting workshop at North Island College has been postponed. However, we are planning a new workshop for the fall. Stay tuned!

If you were registered to be in this workshop on April 24, please email admincac@shawcable.com for a full refund.

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The Community Arts Council’s annual giant book sale has been postponed due to COVID-19, but a new date will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

The Rollin Art Centre’s summer Teas on the Terrace events are currently being cancelled until further notice due to COVID-19. We are doing our part by staying safe and keeping our gallery closed to promote social distancing. Please stay tuned for more information when it comes available. Thank you for your continued support.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

The fifth annual Solstice Arts Festival has been cancelled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please join us again in 2021, when we can celebrate a weekend of art, music and community. Please email admincac@shawcable.com, for more information.

GALLERY AND EVENTS

In response to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of our communities, the Rollin Art Centre’s gallery will be closed until further notice.

This means that we will be postponing all performances and programs until further notice.

While we’re disappointed by this outcome, we recognize how fortunate we are to be able to continue working and planning future events. We’re also grateful to our artists and volunteers for being so willing to take precautions and supporting these difficult decisions.

If you have any questions or concerns about the gallery and programming —or ideas for ways that we could support your families in being creative during this period! —please reach out to our Arts Administrator, Melissa Martin, at admincac@shawcable.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

Alberni Valley News