ARTS AROUND: Help transform the Rollin Art Centre into a winter wonderland

Joanne Thomson showcases her series of mason jars at the Rollin Art Centre. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Every year, the Rollin Art Centre’s garden and grounds are transformed into a winter wonderland. This year, we need your help.

Join us in the garden on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. to help hang fairy lights throughout the grounds. Help make this year’s display magical!

MASTER ILLUSIONIST

The Community Arts Council is holding a fundraiser on Jan. 12, featuring Murray Hatfield and Teresa.

They don’t just do magic, they are magic! Combining breathtaking magic, interactive comedy and some of the newest, most exciting and most up-to-date stage illusions. This will be an evening of exceptional entertainment that is completely unique and world-class, as well as family friendly.

The show takes place Saturday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. All tickets are $30. This great Christmas gift is available at the Rollin Art Centre or online at brownpapertickets.com.

MARKET AT THE MILL

Join us for a community tradition, celebrating our annual Christmas at the Mill.

Every year the Community Arts Council brings a variety of artisans and crafters to the mill to ring in the Christmas season. This year promises to be bigger and better, with the mill light-up, trains, bonfires, a s’mores bar, carollers and even breakfast with Santa!

If you are interested in renting a table ($80 for three days), please contact the Rollin Art Centre for more information. Dates for this year are Nov. 30 – Dec. 2. Call 250-724-3412 to book your table.

WATERCOLOUR ARTIST

Joanne Thomson is our current artist, showcasing her series of mason jars titled, “Preserving Memories, one jar at a time”.

This collection is beautiful and takes you back to a time of simplicity. It runs until Nov. 23.

FELTING WORKSHOPS

The Community Arts Council is excited to present three felting workshops with artist Gittan Klemetsrud.

Through traditional wet felting and the contemporary techniques of nuno and shibori felting, workshop participants will express themselves through colour, texture, design and idea while creating one-of-a-kind items. These workshops are an excellent introduction into the world of felt and other fibres.

Scarf Workshop – Feb. 16 and 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., $330 + materials

Bowl/Lantern Workshop – Feb. 19 and 20, 5 – 9 p.m., $150 + materials

Handbag Workshop – Feb. 23 and 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., $270 + materials

Call Rollin Arts Centre to register today. Register for all 3 workshops and receive a 30% discount, savings of $225. Space is limited to only eight spots per workshop.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Portal Players Dramatic Society is excited to bring Little Shop of Horrors to the Capitol Theatre, on until Nov. 3. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets available at the Rollin Art Centre and at the Capitol Theatre box office.

FALL IN LOVE WITH ART

A group exhibit is on at DRAW Gallery until Nov. 23, showcasing work from a variety of gallery artists with originals and prints, including paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper with work by local and Island artists.

DRAW Gallery is located online and on location at the corner of Melrose and 8th Ave. Gallery open Tuesday thru Friday from 12 – 5 p.m. or by appointment: 250-724-2056.

“DRAWING HOME”

All Film Festival films are shown on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Passes are $27 and single tickets are $10 each. Tickets and series passes are available for sale at the Museum. Single tickets are also available at the door on film night. The next film is titled “Drawing Home” on Sunday, Oct. 28.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre

Thursday, Oct. 25, 3 p.m., (doors 2:45), Writer’s Workshop – Jacqueline Carmichael

Thursday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire ! –Featuring: Karen Charleson

Saturday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., Belle Miners – Exquisite Harmonies *NEW TIME*

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m., HALLOWE’EN DANCE to Milk Crate Bandits 1920’s New Orleans Jazz

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.