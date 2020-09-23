ARTS AROUND: Grandmother and grandson team up for art exhibit in Port Alberni

This will be Pam Turner's first art show in 17 years.

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The next art exhibit at Rollin Art Centre will feature local artist Pam Turner and her grandson, Rylan Bourne.

Bourne is a 14-year-old Grade 10 student at Victoria High School, while Turner is a happy, proud grandma. This will be her first art show in 17 years.

The show is titled “INTRO: RETRO” and is a collection of abstract painting and acrylic on canvas, wood panels and collaged paper. The exhibit begins Oct. 7 and runs until Oct. 31.

LAST CHANCE FOR “TOGETHER”

“Together” is a very thought-provoking art display that touches upon today’s current events.

Five local artists—First Nations artist Cecil Dawson, Allen Halverson, Nigel Atkin, Lori Shone-Kusmin and Jennifer Taylor—collaborated, to create a truly spectacular show that touches upon significant social issues and features First Nations paintings, surfboard designs, carved river otters, drawings, cedar paddles and so much more.

You only have until the end of this month to see this magnificent exhibit, as it ends Oct. 2.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Mystery bags of books are back at the Rollin Art Centre!

Due to COVID-19, we did not hold our annual giant book sale fundraiser in May, but now you can purchase a mystery bag of books and help out the Rollin Art Centre. You won’t know what is in the bag until you get it home—surprise!

For just $20, you will get 10 books, all in the same genre. The genres are fiction, romance, fantasy, mystery, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew) and children’s books.

Bags are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. Get yours now because they sell out fast!

DONATE BOTTLE RETURNS

Here is an easy way to help with much needed funds for the Rollin Art Centre. Donate all your empty bottles at our local bottle depot (3533 Fourth Avenue).

When you return your bottles, our account is #E100093. Mention that you are donating to the Community Arts Council. Yes, it’s just that easy.

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out – we have a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale!

We need your help, especially this year, to help raise much-needed funds. Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 7th (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), when the Community Arts Council will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year with our annual giant book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with thousands of wonderful books and all the space we will have to spread out for more selections.

Due to all the generous amount of book donations, we will no longer be accepting book donations for this year’s book sale.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS IN PLACE

The Rollin Art Centre is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed to assure your safety during this pandemic. There will be no admittance without a face mask. The Rollin Art Centre will also have hand sanitizing, a limited number of patrons and directional signage to follow.

Please entre through our upper landing door only. Stop by the gallery to view our current art exhibit, check out our gift shop or just say hello.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Second and last Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30 p.m.), virtual Alberni Valley Words on Fire.

Visit www.charslanding.com for more information.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Alberni Valley News