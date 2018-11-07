ARTS AROUND: Give the gift of a felting workshop

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Give the gift of a felting workshop this holiday season.

For the first time, artist Gittan Klemetsrud is offering three felting workshops that teach the traditional and the contemporary techniques of felting. Express yourself through colour, texture and design, while creating one-of-a-kind items. These workshops are an excellent introduction into the world of felt and other fibres.

1.) Scarf Workshop – Feb. 16 and 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., $330 + materials.

2.) Bowl/Lantern Workshop – Feb. 19 and 20, 5 – 9 p.m., $150 + materials.

3.) Handbag Workshop – Feb. 23 and 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., $270 + materials.

Register for all three workshops and receive a 30% discount (savings of $225). Call the Rollin Arts Centre to register today. Space is limited to ONLY seven spots per workshop.

MARKET AT THE MILL

Join us for a community tradition from Nov. 30 – Dec. 2 at McLean Mill Christmas Market.

This is a magical place, where you will be transported back in time. Every year the Community Arts Council brings a variety of artisans and crafters to the mill to ring in the Christmas season. This year promises to be bigger and better, with the mill light-up, trains, bon-fires, a s’mores bar, carollers and even breakfast with Santa.

CANADa’S MASTER ILLUSIONIST

Canada’s Master Illusionists Murray Hatfield and Teresa present a family friendly fundraiser on Jan. 12, 2019 for the Rollin Art Centre. They don’t just do magic, they are magic! Combining breath-taking magic, interactive comedy and some of the newest, most exciting and most up-to-date stage illusions, this will be an evening of exceptional entertainment that is completely unique and world-class. 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. All Tickets are $30 and available at the Rollin Art Centre or online (https://rollin2019.brownpapertickets.com). What a great Christmas gift!

WATERCOLOUR ARTIST

“Preserving Memories, one jar at a time” is the title of the whimsical and heartwarming exhibit currently showing at the Rollin Art Centre.

Featured artist Joanne Thomson displays her collection of mason jars, painted in watercolours. This exhibit is beautiful and takes you back to a time of simplicity. It runs until Nov. 23.

COTTAGE CRAFT & GIFT SALE

The Magic Cottage will be brimming with an amazing assortment of affordable, one-of-a-kind items, including artwork, original fashions, fine jewellery, home and garden décor, natural body care products, delicious gourmet treats, vintage collectables and much more. This unique shopping experience is sure to please.

Open Nov 16 (6-9 p.m.) Nov 17 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Nov 18 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.), Nov 23 (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.), Nov 24 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Nov 25 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at 3945 4th Avenue, between Morton and Maitland. Fundraising for the local school Read and Feed Program.

“WELCOME YULE”

The Barkley Sounds Community Choir, under the direction of Michael Villette, presents “Welcome Yule.” This also features The Alberni Valley United Church Handbell Choir, Phil’s Harmonic String Orchestra, Dennis Olsen, Guy Langlois, and Graham Villette.

Welcome Yule takes place Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre. Tickets are available from members, the Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre and at the door. Tickets are $15 each (children under 12 free).

HEARTH & FIRE

Come and join Timbre! Choir with musical director Rosemary Lindsay, accompanist Danielle Marcinek and members of Vancouver’s Chor Leoni Men’s Chorus as we spread Christmas cheer with our annual Christmas concert entitled “Hearth & Fire.”

The show starts on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at ADSS Theatre. Tickets are now on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Adults/Seniors = $20 and Students and Children (under 18) = $5.

FILM FEST

The last film in the Port Alberni Film Fest is The Bookshop on Sunday, Nov. 18. All films are shown on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets are $10 each and available for sale at the museum. Tickets are also available at the door on film night.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Advanced tickets are available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre

Friday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., Steve Pointmeier – Over the Mountain Tour – Country music

Saturday, Nov. 10, 3 p.m., Hand Drumming Workshop with “Voodoo” Dave McGrath

Saturday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., TerraZetto – Warm Zesty Continental Music

Wednesday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., James Gordon of “Frobisher Bay”

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.