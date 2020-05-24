ARTS AROUND: Giant Book Sale has new date, new location

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The news is out – there’s a new date and venue for this year’s annual giant book sale!

Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the Community Arts Council will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year with the annual giant book sale.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with a new venue at the Alberni Athletic Hall and more space to spread out with thousands of books.

Due to the generous amount of book donations already received, the Rollin Art Centre has closed donations for this year’s book sale. Please keep them until 2021. Thank you again for your continued support.

ROLLIN GARDENS SET TO OPEN

The Rollin Art Centre is set to open our beautiful gardens and grounds beginning Tuesday, June 16.

The gallery and gift shop will remain closed to the public until further notice, although you can call to make a personal appointment. Curbside pick-up will also be available: just call 250-724-3412.

Gift shop items and art exhibits will soon be available on our website. Thank you for your continued support through this difficult time.

2020 VIRTUAL EDITION

Some exciting news! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rollin Art Centre is going virtual!

Join us online for this year’s Summer Arts Program for children aged 5-15 years. This free online program will include videos with tutorials, prompts, ideas and guided crafts for drawing, creative writing, sculpture, painting and more.

The program will be offered from July 6 to August 28. The full summer scheduled will be released in June. Follow us on www.alberniarts.com for more information.

Some smaller programs will also be available at the Rollin Art Centre, so stay tuned!

VIRTUAL GALLERY AND GIFT SHOP

Stay tuned! The Rollin Art Centre will soon be joining you virtually.

Staff is currently working hard on bringing you virtual art exhibits. Yes, all our art exhibits will soon be featured online. So if you are unable to make any upcoming artist’s openings, you won’t have to miss.

We have an amazing collection of local artists and you will soon be able to view their art exhibits from home. We are also working on creating an online gallery and gift shop. We will keep you posted!

HEY KIDS!

Hey kids—we want to see what you’ve been doing!

Send us a video of yourself and a project that you are currently working on, or that you have completed, and we can share it on our Facebook page. Get your mom or dad to help take a video or photo of you creating artwork and send it to Melissa at admincac@shawcable.com. Don’t forget to give us written permission, otherwise we wont be able to post it.

We are so excited to stay connected and see what you have all been working on during these crazy times!

DAVID BOWIE CONCERT NEW DATE

The David Bowie concert has been rescheduled to Nov. 19 at ADSS Auditorium. All pre-purchased tickets will be honoured. For new ticket requests, contact admincac@shawcable.com, while the Rollin Art Centre is closed due to COVID-19.

NEW DATE ANNOUNCED FOR RON JAMES CONCERT

With continuing restrictions in place as we collectively respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, we regrettably have had to reschedule Ron James 2020 spring tour to May 4, 2021. The tickets you now have for the original Ron James date will be honoured for the new date.

For those of you unable to attend the new date, or would prefer to decide closer to the date, refunds will be available through the Rollin Art Centre via the method you used to purchase. All refunds will be processed at the Rollin Art Centre as soon as we are back open and fully operational. Thank you for your patience.

Complete tour details will also be available on the Ron James and Shantero Productions web sites.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Char’s will be broadcasting concerts live through Zoom from the Char’s Landing stage. Call or text Char at 250-730-1636 for more information.

Friday, May 29 – 7:30 p.m. (virtual doors 7 p.m.) – Elvira & her Wicked Weighs w/Robbie Van.

Sunday, May 31 – 5:30 p.m. (virtual doors 5 p.m.) – Hannah Barstow JAZZ. Hosted by Port Alberni’s own Graham Villette via ZOOM.

Second and last Wednesday of each month – 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30 p.m.) – Alberni Valley Words on Fire!

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Alberni Valley News