ARTS AROUND: Exhibit features artwork from Port Alberni high school students

Artwork from ADSS students will be featured at the Rollin Art Centre from March 5–15 as part of the Art in the Schools 2019 exhibit. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre will feature a dynamic group of high school students showcasing all original artwork, titled “Art in the Schools 2019.”

This exhibit runs from March 5-15. Don’t miss this opportunity to stop by the gallery and check out the young artists of the Alberni Valley.

ARTS COUNCIL AGM

Join us at the Rollin Art Centre this Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., for the Community Arts Council’s annual general meeting.

WORKSHOPS

Port Alberni artist Cynthia Bonesky will be holding two three-day arts workshops at North Island College in March.

A three-day beginner watercolour workshop will explore the properties of watercolour paint: how to mix colours, how to achieve various kinds of washes and special effects that can be done. Then you will do a set of paintings. The workshop runs from March 6-8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NIC. The cost is $150 plus supplies.

In a three-day beginner drawing workshop, you will explore different ways of drawing to train the eye. Exercises will include contour drawing, quick sketching and learning to measure proportions in different ways. The workshop runs from March 20-22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NIC.

The cost for each is $150 plus supplies. Register for one or both workshops at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412.

NOT QUITE A BEGINNER WATERCOLOUR WORSKHOP

Victoria Artist Joanne Thomson, has designed a Not Quite A Beginner Watercolour Workshop for people who have taken a beginner workshop or two and now want to start creating works of their own. The focus will be on landscapes (forest and water).

Workshops are Saturday, May 4 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, May 5 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Athletic Hall. Cost is $175—bring your own supplies. Register at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412.

LIFE DRAWING

There is a life drawing opportunity at the Rollin Art Centre with weekly non-instructional and live models. The cost is $60 per month. Meetings will take place in the evenings, beginning early March, with dates and times to be determined by participants. Please call Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412.

ART EXHIBIT 2020

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to apply to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery during the 2020 calendar year. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30, 2019. The gallery is located at the corner of 8th and Argyle Street and open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

CURRENT EXHIBIT

This is the last week to see the Rollin Arts Centre’s current art exhibit, featuring two local artists, Gloria Myers and Patti Dance. “Into the Forest” is only on until March 1. From watercolours to ink drawings and even quilting, this colourful exhibit makes you think of spring.

ROLLIN BOOK DONATIONS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting all your gently used books. We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books, we only accept gently used ones.

Drop off your donations at the Rollin Art Centre, inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box. As this is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, we appreciate all your donations. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROTARY CALL TO ARTISTS

Port Alberni Arrowsmith Rotary is seeking proposals from artists for a mural project sponsored by Arrowsmith Rotary in partnership with the City of Port Alberni, the Port Alberni Port Authority and Canadian Maritime Engineering Ltd. Deadline for submissions is March 15, 2019 at 4 p.m. For details, email arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com.

WINTER 2019 FILM FESTIVAL

The last two films in the Winter Film Fest series are Edge of the Knife (March 10) and The Wife (April 7). All films are shown on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets and series passes will be available at the Museum.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Thursday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. AV Words on Fire! Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring: Derek Hanebury

Friday, Mar. 1, 7:30 p.m., Pianist Pat Covernton CD Release

Saturday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m., Las Divas ‘Drink Outside the Box’ Dance Party

Sunday, Mar. 3, 7:30 p.m., Ian Hartle + Matt Storm – Blues influenced soul/folk

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.