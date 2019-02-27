ARTS AROUND: Exhibit features artwork from Port Alberni high school students

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre will feature a dynamic group of high school students showcasing all original artwork, titled “Art in the Schools 2019.”
This exhibit runs from March 5-15. Don’t miss this opportunity to stop by the gallery and check out the young artists of the Alberni Valley.
ARTS COUNCIL AGM
Join us at the Rollin Art Centre this Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., for the Community Arts Council’s annual general meeting.
WORKSHOPS
Port Alberni artist Cynthia Bonesky will be holding two three-day arts workshops at North Island College in March.
A three-day beginner watercolour workshop will explore the properties of watercolour paint: how to mix colours, how to achieve various kinds of washes and special effects that can be done. The workshop runs from March 6-8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NIC.
In a three-day beginner drawing workshop, you will explore different ways of drawing to train the eye. Exercises will include contour drawing, quick sketching and learning to measure proportions in different ways. The workshop runs from March 20-22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NIC.
The cost for each is $150 plus supplies. Register for one or both workshops at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412.
LIFE DRAWING
There is a life drawing opportunity at the Rollin Art Centre with weekly non-instructional and live models. The cost is $60 per month. Meetings will take place in the evenings, beginning early March, with dates and times to be determined by participants. Please call Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412.
CURRENT EXHIBIT
This is the last week to see the Rollin Arts Centre’s current art exhibit, featuring two local artists, Gloria Myers and Patti Dance. “Into the Forest” is only on until March 1. From watercolours to ink drawings and even quilting, this colourful exhibit makes you think of spring.
CHAR’S CONCERTS
Thursday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. AV Words on Fire! Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring: Derek Hanebury
Friday, Mar. 1, 7:30 p.m., Pianist Pat Covernton CD Release
Saturday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m., Las Divas ‘Drink Outside the Box’ Dance Party
Sunday, Mar. 3, 7:30 p.m., Ian Hartle + Matt Storm – Blues influenced soul/folk
Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.