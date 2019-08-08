ARTS AROUND: Enjoy song and ukulele at Teas on the Terrace in Port Alberni

The next Tea on the Terrace happens Thursday, Aug. 15

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Our next Tea on the Terrace happens Thursday, Aug. 15 with musical guest Bronwyn Nestegaard-Paul. Bronwynn, a singer, also plays ukulele. Her performance features jazz and blues with Celtic and folk.

This is our strawberry shortcake tea with tickets only $15. Our summer teas are a wonderful way to spend the afternoon, while also a fundraiser for us. Please buy your tickets today to help with much-needed funds that offset the costs of future programs and maintenance for the grounds and gardens at the Rollin Art Centre.

Check out our Facebook page for a complete list of musicals guests for the summer. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call today to reserve your spot: 250-724-3412.

BASKET WEAVING

This Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., we will be holding our last basket weaving workshop for the summer.

Special guest artist Amy Dugas, from Campbell River, is set to teach her final, fun and informative workshop. This class will build upon techniques while being free to create your own unique woven sculpture and explore different woven shapes alongside the traditional basket. The focus will be on developing your weaving techniques around our varied materials to create beautiful, organic woven sculptures. Some may be suitable for storage, some may be decorative. All will be their own works of art. Skill development will be the focus.

Call 250-724-3412 to register today. The cost is $122 including all materials.

WEAVING DREAMSCAPES

Our next children’s art camp is titled Weaving Dreamscapes and runs Aug. 12, 13 and 14.

Explore the possibilities of weaving, braiding and beadwork as you sew your dreams into existence and put them on display. This camp is for children aged 7-12. Register at the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412. The cost is only $50 per three-day camp.

BRAZILAN DANCE TROOP

The Community Arts Council is very excited to bring something new to the Alberni Valley.

Aché Brasil Dance troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music that represents the culture, the traditions, the beliefs, the music and the movement of the people of Brazil. Equal parts music, dance and spectacle, this is a fundraiser for the Rollin Art Centre gardens and grounds.

Tickets are now on sale at the Rollin Art Centre.

The family friendly show will take place Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at the ADSS Auditorium. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students and $10 for children (12 and under).

WHATS NEXT

Rollin Art Centre’s next art exhibit features Marie Heath with her collection of mixed media titled, “Paper Chase.”

“I see great possibilities in the overlooked objects that surround us in our daily lives and hope to inspire others to see the potential as well,” says Heath.

This exhibit begins Sept. 10 and runs until Oct. 2. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Sept. 14 for an opportunity to meet the artist and share some refreshments.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

Tables are still available for our Clean Out Your Sewing Room craft sale. This sale is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs. Rent a table for only $20. Space is very limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

TWO FELTING WORKSHOPS WITH SALTSPRING ISLAND ARTIST – LAURIE STEFFLER

Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler will offer two felting workshops in Port Alberni. Register today: 250-724-3412.

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Sept 26, 9-5 p.m., cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. Sept 27, 9-4 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

MARITIME DISCOVERY CENTRE

There are plenty of happenings at the Maritime Discovery Centre at 2900 Harbour Road this summer. Events are free and open to kids 4-12. They run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9 is Tugboat Day! Get ready to get your tug on as we build our very own tug boats and give them a funky coat of paint. There will be a story followed by tugboat building in the Lighthouse.

Friday, Aug. 16 is Art Day! Come down for a day of creative fun as we construct with no limits.

LIONS CLUB PRESENTS VALDY

Valdy will perform on Thursday, Oct. 3 beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the ADSS Theatre. All tickets are $25 and can be purchased online (Eventbrite), locally at the Echo Centre or at the Rollin Art Centre.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Friday, Aug 9, 7:30 p.m., JOHN LEE: Next Generation JAZZ Collective

Tuesday, Aug 13, 7:30 p.m., Carly Reirson – Blues

Thursday, Aug 15, 7:30 p.m., Australia’s Daniel Champagne guitar virtuoso

Friday, Aug 16, 7:30 p.m., Graham Villette’s House Trio w/special guest Steve Carson

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.