ARTS AROUND: Enjoy song and ukulele at Teas on the Terrace in Port Alberni

Our next Tea on the Terrace happens Thursday, Aug. 15 with musical guest Bronwyn Nestegaard-Paul. Bronwynn, a singer, also plays ukulele. Her performance features jazz and blues with Celtic and folk.
This is our strawberry shortcake tea with tickets only $15. Our summer teas are a wonderful way to spend the afternoon, while also a fundraiser for us. Please buy your tickets today to help with much-needed funds that offset the costs of future programs and maintenance for the grounds and gardens at the Rollin Art Centre.
Check out our Facebook page for a complete list of musicals guests for the summer. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call today to reserve your spot: 250-724-3412.
BASKET WEAVING
This Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., we will be holding our last basket weaving workshop for the summer.
Special guest artist Amy Dugas, from Campbell River, is set to teach her final, fun and informative workshop. This class will build upon techniques while being free to create your own unique woven sculpture and explore different woven shapes alongside the traditional basket. The focus will be on developing your weaving techniques around our varied materials to create beautiful, organic woven sculptures. Some may be suitable for storage, some may be decorative. All will be their own works of art. Skill development will be the focus.
Call 250-724-3412 to register today. The cost is $122 including all materials.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Friday, Aug 9, 7:30 p.m., JOHN LEE: Next Generation JAZZ Collective
Tuesday, Aug 13, 7:30 p.m., Carly Reirson – Blues
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.