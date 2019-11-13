ARTS AROUND: Crafters wanted for annual Mistletoe Market

The Rollin Art Centre's annual Christmas Market is just around the corner

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Calling all artists and local crafters! The Rollin Art Centre’s annual Christmas Market is just around the corner.

This invitation is open to all local artisans and crafters to be included in a month-long celebration of the holidays. If you are interested, stop by the Rollin Art Centre (3061 Eighth Ave) and pick up your form today. All you need is a current Community Arts Council membership to take part.

The deadline for submissions is the last week in November. Mistletoe Market is open the entire month of December and is a great way to showcase your one of a kind works. Call for more info: 250-724-3412.

COASTAL CRUSH

The last art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre for the year is titled “Coastal Crush.”

This exciting and very different exhibit features local artist Michelle Frost. Michelle’s collection is influenced by the coastal shores and features fluid paintings, recycled glass and art panels. It is not only two-dimensional but three-dimensional. This exhibit is on now at the Rollin Art Centre until Nov. 26.

SATURDAYS ARE KRAFT DAYS

If you are between the ages of seven and 13 and you love glitter glue, googly eyes and all the wacky ways you can use pipe cleaners, then drop by the Rollin Art Centre for a fun craft every Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m., where you will be creating some fun memories and souvenirs in theme with the season.

No registration is required—just come on by. The cost is $15.

BOOK DONATIONS NOW ACCEPTED

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our giant book sale in May. Usually we don’t take them until February, so if you’re cleaning out your reading materials, now is a great time to make room for new ones by donating all those books to the Rollin Art Centre.

Books can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

MAGIC COTTAGE CRAFT SALE

Handcrafts and treasures for all your Holiday needs can be found at 3945 Fourth Ave, between Morton and Maitland in the cottage out back.

The cottage is open Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17, Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24, Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Pick up handmade chocolates, sweets and treats, jewellery, vintage collectables, artwork, paper crafts, farmhouse furniture and lots more. The cottage will also be fundraising for Read & Feed breakfast program.

MERRY CHRISTMAS DARLING

Timbre! Choir presents Merry Christmas, Darling on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre.

Please join Musical Director Rosemary Lindsay and Accompanist Danielle Marcinek and Timbre! Choir and celebrate the joy of Christmas with an afternoon of beautiful Christmas music.

Tickets are on sale now at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s, from Choir Members or at the door. Adults and seniors pay $20 and students under 18 and children pay $5. Tickets for our Spring Concert will be available at the door at a reduced price of $15.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Jolie Blue – Canadian Old Time Country

Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Stone Poets Island Tour – contemporary folk

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., St.Arnaud + Cassidy Waring

Friday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., Steve & Vivian Ruskin

Tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre (cash only).

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.