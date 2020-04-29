ARTS AROUND: Comedy show postponed to 2021

Comedian Ron James has rescheduled his spring tour for 2021 due to COVID-19

Ron James’ stand-up comedy performances have consistently sold out theatres from coast to coast for 20 years. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

With continuing COVID-19 restrictions in place, award-winning comedian Ron James has rescheduled his spring tour to 2021.

The comedian was originally scheduled to visit Port Alberni on May 2, then June 7. The show at the Alberni District Secondary School Auditorium has now been postponed to May 4, 2021.

Tickets for the original concert date will be honoured for the new date. For those who are unable to attend the new date, or would prefer to decide closer to the date, refunds will be processed at the Rollin Art Centre as soon as the site is back open and fully operational.

Complete tour details are available on the Ron James and Shantero Productions web sites.

STAY SAFE AND STAY CONNECTED

The Rollin Art Centre has some fun ways to remain connected to the gallery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Join us at www.facebook.com/CommunityArtsCouncilOfTheAlberniValley and see all the great new videos, all by local artists.

If you have a creative way to stay connected, through art or music, we would love to hear from you. If you have an idea you would like to share, please contact me at admincac@shawcable.com.

LAST CALL TO ARTISTS

This is the last chance to submit your applications to exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre in 2021.

All submissions must be sent by email to admincac@shawcable.com.Application forms are available on our website at www.alberniarts.com. The deadline is April 30.

DAVID BOWIE CONCERT

A Night of Bowie – The Definitive Bowie Experience has been postponed to November 19 at the ADSS Auditorium. All pre-purchased tickets will be honoured. For new ticket requests, contact admincac@shawcable.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News.

