ARTS AROUND: Celtic Chaos returns to Port Alberni with music, song, poetry

New performance is titled "For the Highlander"

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre will be closed during the holidays for our annual Winter Maintenance and will re-open Jan. 14. We will re-open with a new art exhibit featuring photographs by Courtney Naesgaard and John Douglas from Jan. 15 to Feb. 8.

CELTIC CHAOS PERFORMS AGAIN

Join us for an afternoon of music, song, poetry and story as Celtic Chaos brings a new performance titled “For the Highlander” to Port Alberni.

After fighting for centuries to keep their culture and independence, the Scots lost both. The Highland Clearances swiftly followed, brutally evicting thousands of Highland tenant-farmers to make way for sheep. Some survived. Others emigrated. Both groups fought hardship with courage and resilience. Their culture thrives today across oceans and continents.

Celtic Chaos tells their story in original narrative/poetry, song and music. The show will take place Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are $25 each at the Rollin Art Centre.

BANNER PAINTING PROJECT

The Arrowsmith Rotary Club’s annual banner painting at the Glenwood Centre will begin February 6. Registration forms are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. The deadline is January 29. Pay $35 to paint and keep your banner after they are taken down, or pay $10 just to paint.

Banner painting will take place Thursday, Feb. 6 (4-8 p.m.), Friday Feb. 7 (12-8 p.m.), Saturday Feb. 8 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.), Sunday Feb. 8 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

DRAW GALLERY

The Heart of Winter Group Exhibit is running until Feb. 21, 2020. All are welcome to mix and mingle whilst enjoying seasonal refreshments at the opening reception on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m.

Visit us online at www.drawgallery.com or at the corner of Melrose St. and Eighth Ave. We’re open Tuesday to Friday, 12 – 5 p.m. and by appointment. Call 855-755-0566.

CALL TO ARTISTS

Reflect, Consider, Study, Contemplate. The second Biennial Vancouver Island Artist Juried Art Show will take place at the Alberni Valley Museum from June 26 to Sept. 12, 2020.

The submission deadline is April 17, 2020.

Follow us on Facebook: ReflectShow2020.

Primary indications of interest or questions can be sent to reflectshow2020@gmail.com. Attn: Robert Gunn or Chris Doman.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.