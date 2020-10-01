ARTS AROUND: Art exhibit showcases the new and retrospective

MELISSA MARTIN

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is titled INTRO: RETRO.

INTRO: Rylan Bourne, a 14-year-old Grade 10 student at Victoria High School. RETRO: Pam Turner, a happy, proud grandma hosting her first art show in 17 years.

This show is a wonderful collection of abstract paintings and acrylic on canvas, wood panels and collaged paper. INTRO: RETRO begins Oct. 7th and runs until Oct. 31.

CELTIC CHAOS TICKET HOLDERS

We at the Community Arts Council are very sad to announce that the Celtic Chaos For the Highlanders fundraising performance has now been officially cancelled. Due to COVID-19, the Capitol Theatre is unable to hold performances of any numbers.

This was supposed to be a fundraiser for the Community Arts Council. If you would like to return your ticket for a full refund, you may do so at the Rollin Art Centre. However, if you would like to donate that amount to us, you will be offered a special tax receipt for that donation.

It has been a struggle for us, and we are hopeful you will donate your ticket cost back. Thank you for your continued support.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Surprise!

For just $20 you can get 10 mystery books, all in the same genre, and you will be helping Rollin Arts Centre during this difficult time.

The genres are fiction, romance, fantasy, mystery, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew) and children’s books.

Bags are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. Get yours now because they sell out fast!

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out – we have a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale!

We need your help, especially this year, to help raise much-needed funds. Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 7 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), when the Community Arts Council will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year with the annual giant book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with thousands of wonderful books and all the space we will have to spread out for more selections.

Due to all the generous amount of book donations, we will no longer be accepting book donations for this year’s book sale.

MISTLETOE MARKET

Calling all local artisans and crafters!

The Rollin Art Centre will once again be holding its annual Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre for the month of December.

Due to COVID-19, all craft markets on the Island have been cancelled for this year. However, we are still holding ours with safety protocols in place. If you are interested in joining us this year, please call or stop by the Rollin Art Centre for more info.

DONATE BOTTLE RETURNS

Here is an easy way to help with much-needed funds for the Rollin Art Centre: donate all your empty bottles at our local bottle depot (3533 Fourth Avenue).

When you return your bottles, our account is #E100093. Mention you are donating to the Community Arts Council.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Second and last Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30 p.m.): Alberni Valley Words on Fire online. Visit www.charslanding.com for more info.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News.

