ARTS AROUND: Alberni Valley photography on display

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre’s latest art exhibit features the Alberni Valley Photography Club, with Bonnie Brandner, Ron Brandner, Courtney Naesgaard, Carl Sexsmith, Carole Barnett, Erica Watson and Pauline Hannaford.

This amazing showcase of photographs is titled, “Perspectives in Photography.” From spectacular birds to mountain views, this collection is breathtaking. The exhibit will run until Aug. 23.

WEAVING WICKER BIRDHOUSE

Campbell River artist Amy Dugas will once again travel down to teach her second of three workshops—creating a wicker weaved birdhouse. Her last workshop was a huge success, so spaces for her next class will go fast. Call 250-724-3412 to register today.

July 13, 12-3 p.m. – wicker birdhouse – $95 plus $12 materials.

Aug. 10, 11-3 p.m. – wicker sculptural item $110 plus $12 materials

TEA ON THE TERRACE

The next Tea on the Terrace is Thursday, July 18, when strawberry shortcake will be served as the Old Time Fiddlers perform. Join us under the beautiful canopy of trees and listen to traditional Canadian, folk, country, bluegrass, Celtic and old-world music.

Reminder to everyone that these teas are a wonderful way to spend the afternoon but are also a main fundraiser for the Community Arts Council. So please buy your tickets today to help with much-needed funds that offset the costs of future programs and maintenance for the grounds and gardens at the Rollin Art Centre.

Check out our Facebook page for a complete list of musicals guests for the summer. Tickets are only $15 for this tea.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

We are currently looking for volunteers to help serve at our summer Teas on the Terrace.

Our summer teas happen every Thursday during July and August, with the addition of two Sunday teas this year. If you are interested, please contact Melissa or Roberta at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412. No experience is needed.

SUMMER CHILDRENS ART CAMPS

There’s still room to register your children for our summer art programs for children aged 5-12.

We offer two very exciting programs for children during the months of July and August, with something different each week. What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! For more information, stop by the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412. The cost is $50 per three-day camp.

CREATIVE WRITING PROGRAMS

Novelty Creative Writing Programs for Youth – ages 10-15. Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week. Drop in cost is $15 per session or $75 for all six sessions.

Art of Stories Workshops — $50 per three-day session: Aug. 6, 7 and 9.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

Clean Out Your Sewing Room is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs. Rent a table for $20. Space is very limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

FELTING WORKSHOPS

Enjoy these two felting workshops with Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler. Register today: 250-724-3412.

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Sept 26, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. Sept 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Jul 11, 7:30 p.m., Scout Mountain Bluegrass Band

Tuesday, Jul 16, 7:30 p.m., Nashville Recording Artist, Brittany Jean

Friday, Jul 19, 8:30 p.m., The Dirty Betty Show – SILLY. SASSY. SAUCY.

Tuesday, Jul 23, 7:30 p.m., John Pippus Solo Acoustic

Thursday, Jul 25, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire! – Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring: John Pippus

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.