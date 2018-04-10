Arts and life events coming up

The Ballenas Dry Grad Fashion Show takes place Wednesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre. — NEWS file photo

QB Garden Club

The Qualicum Beach Garden Club will meet Tuesday, April 10, at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Attendees can socialize, buy plants, enjoy refreshments and borrow books, with the meeting and presentation running 7:30-9 p.m. featuring a master gardeners panel of regional experts.

Cost is $3 for guests, or free for club members with an annual fee of $15.

For more info, go to qualicumbeachgardenclub.wordpress.com.

— Submitted by Christine Kemp

Fashion show

The Ballenas Dry Grad Fashion Show takes place Wednesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre.

More than 20 local stores will showcase spring and summer clothing lines and accessories. Ballenas students will be modelling the fashions. There will also be a 50/50 draw.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students at Shades of Green, Cranky Dog Music and Soak Essentials in Parksville.

— Submitted by Susan Pederson

Beach Flicks

Beach Flicks wraps up its season with Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland in the Leisure Seeker on Friday, April 13.

The stars play an elderly couple looking for adventure on one boisterous and bittersweet final road trip.

Doors open at Eaglecrest Golf Course at 6 p.m., with the film starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $7 at the door.

The NEWS is a Beach Flicks sponsor.

— Submitted by Luba Plotnikoff