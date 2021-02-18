Arts and entertainment column: Showroom beefs up online capacity; 4H fundraising lottery

What's going on in Cowichan in arts and entertainment

It’s been a tough time for entertainment venues during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many shut down or mostly shut down due to distancing and other protocols.

But Longevity John Falkner wants everyone to know that the Duncan Showroom is continuing on.

“Thanks to government grants and concerned patrons we are still here as a musical venue, except now we are focused on broadcasting our concerts to the world, including to Duncan residents as well,” said an email from Falkner.

Falkner said that while the Showroom has made its name over the last 17 years through being an intimate entertainment venue, they are, through necessity, focusing now on the “new normal music scene of live streaming”.

“We have upped our game with three ‘new to us’ high end cameras, new software/hardware, a new video area next to our audio booth (loosing 10 theatre seats), lighting changes made….all in all just a bunch of fun for us and an excitement created by knowing we are improving our already high quality production values,” he said.

Check out the Showroom’s productions at https://www.youtube.com/c/DuncanShowroom/live, and https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=duncan+showroom for archives.

The Cowichan Valley’s 4-H Holstein Club is No. 2 and they’re aiming for No 1.

The Club is taking part in a 4-H B.C. lottery fundraiser, and are sitting in second place for ticket sales. They want to get to first place and are asking for the Cowichan Valley’s support to get there. The club with the highest ticket sales wins a $1,000 prize, as well as a portion ($3.50) from each ticket sold.

Besides contributing to a good cause, when you buy a ticket you are entered to win the grand prize of a John Deere XUV 560 4×4 Gator utility vehicle courtesy of Prairie Coast Equipment.

Other prizes include $2,500 in Save-On-Foods gift cards, $1,000 in Grow the Way You Want investment, courtesy fo First West Credit Union, $500 in bulk or bagged feed from Ritchie Smith Feeds and a gift basket valued at $150 from Pharmasave.

You can buy tickets from https://4hbc.rafflenexus.com/a/cowichan-4-h-holstein-club. At checkout, select the Cowichan 4-H Holstein Club to support. Tickets are $10 each and are sold on a first come,first served basis until 10,000 tickets are sold.

The draw will be held on June 26, 2021.

Must be 19+ to play. Know your limit – Play within it. Chances are 1 in 10,000 to win the grand prize. B.C. Gaming Event License #127687, Problem Gambling Help Line 1-888-795-6111, www.bcresponsiblegambling.ca

Cowichan Valley Citizen