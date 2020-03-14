Arts and entertainment column: Music of all kinds coming to Cowichan

A taste of some of the arts and entertainment happening in the Cowichan Valley

From left are Cowichan Camera Club founding member Denny Wagg, Lana Hiscock (current president), and founding member John Sargeant, as they cut the cake to celebrate their 40th anniversary as a club. Absent is founding member Trish Rankin. (Lois DeEll photo)

The Cowichan Folk Guild dropped us a note this week about a couple of exciting shows they have in the works.

First up is their regular monthly coffeehouse Saturday night, this time headlined by Ukes Misbehavin. Here’s what the guild had to say about this group.

“This Jazz trio is made up of Bryon Thompson on baritone ukulele, Clayton Long on tenor ukulele and Freda Eckstein on bass and tenor ukuleles. All three musicians are lead vocalists with years of experience.

“Bryon is a gifted singer, recording artist and songwriter. He is currently in four different bands in the Cowichan Valley.

“Clayton started out as a mandolin player and played in various bluegrass bands such as Southern Exposure, Marq Twang, and One Track Mind. He then played both guitar and mandolin with the trio Bryon Clayton Thomas, an eclectic band well known on the island. He is now enjoying playing the ukulele with a focus on performing jazz standards and spreading the joy of the uke.

“Freda Eckstein is a musician, singer, songwriter and recording artist who has been featured on CBC radio and TV backing up such notables as Ken Hamm and Will Millar. Her main instrument is bass but she also plays mandolin and ukulele.

“Their passion for the ukulele and its unique sound is evident in their interpretations of a wide selection of much loved jazz standards and a sprinkling of chart toppers. You’re sure to enjoy the songs and arrangements they have in store when they get to misbehavin’ for you! “

Don’t miss the show at Duncan United Church, March 14. Doors open at 7 p.m., the open stage starts at 7:30 p.m. and the featured group follows. Admission is $10, or $5 for CFG members. Kids 13 and under are free.

The second show takes place at Providence Farm in the chapel on Friday, March 20, when The Unfaithful Servants hit the stage.

“The Unfaithful Servants have quickly gained a reputation in Western Canada as a must-see act. With an original and exciting approach to acoustic music, the group serves up explosive instrumentals, compelling story-telling and high-powered vocals,” CFG says.

Their debut album, released June 2019, is a collection of bluegrass/folk.

“The group knows something about drawing inspiration from rebellion and restlessness. This struggle with finding a solid footing in life manifests itself within their process, and gathering from their myriad travels and connections they have created something that is both familial and engaging.

“We represent a tradition of music that stems from the U.S. but we are uniquely Canadian,” says singer-songwriter Dylan Stone. “The level of performance in the acoustic music genre, combined with the type of song-writing and delivery is not a common act to see in Canada. There are lots of great instrumentalists and song-writers who stem from traditional backgrounds, however we have come to see that our heart and soul does not live in the traditional string music world and we bring something different to the table.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, or $15 for CFG members. Children under 12 get in free.

•••

Also coming to the Providence Farm chapel on Saturday, March 21 is Sweet Alibi.

The Western Canadian Music Award winners from Winnipeg “wowed audiences and critics alike with their unparalleled harmonies and down home roots infused soul. With three albums already under their belts, coupled with their captivating live shows – the ladies (Jess Ayre Rae, Amber Rose, and Michelle Anderson) have continually changed the game with their artistic craft.”

They hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, with children 12 and under getting in for free.

•••

The Cowichan Valley Camera Club is reminding the public to drop in and see their 40th anniversary show at the Portals Gallery in the Cowichan Community Centre in Duncan. It is on until March 27.

Portals is open from Monday to Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

•••

Indie rockers Small Town Artillery will be headed to Duncan on their cross-Canada tour.

They’ve just released their new album, Bright Side Bandits, and will be in the Cowichan Valley at Red Arrow Brewing for a block party on Friday, March 20.

In 2019, Small Town Artillery played more than 60 shows, including highlights such as headlining Edge Of The World Festival on Haida Gwaii, the Holland stage at Kaslo Jazz Etc Festival, and organizing, hosting and headlining their own festival in Vancouver called the East Van Block Party. They also completed their first tour in Ontario, opening up for critically acclaimed Canadian funk band Five Alarm Funk in September. The year ended with a Boxing Day show at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver with Five Alarm Funk , proving that Small Town Artillery is ready to energize larger and larger audiences .

•••

Are you a CCR fan?

The Cowichan Performing Arts Centre has a show for you this Saturday night.

Completely Creedence, a CCR tribute band, hits the stage to perform the music of John Fogerty and CCR.

“It’s a night that will transport you back in time to an era of incredible music with a tribute experience that will put a spell on you,” organizers promise.

Expect to hear hits like ‘Proud Mary’, ‘I Put a Spell On You’, ‘Suzie Q’, ‘Bad Moon Rising’ and more.

The band features Jamie Robertson on vocals and rhythm guitar, Pat Steward on drums, Murray Atkinson on guitar and Todd Smiley on bass guitar.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $42.50. For more see www.completelycreedence.com

