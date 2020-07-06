Arts and Entertainment column: Imagine that unveils new window displays; new VP for Public Art Gallery Society

The folks at Imagine That! have been in touch to let us know that following on the heels of a successful reopening after closure due to COVID-19, the artists' co-op is now presenting two new window displays.

Michelle Lancaster is the new vice president of the Cowichan Valley Public Art Gallery Society. (submitted)

The new windows will run until Friday, July 31.

First up is well-known Cowichan Valley artist Jennifer Lawson with her watercolours.

“What is it that gives old homes and tangled gardens such character? What makes us fall in love with them? It’s that indefinable essence Jennifer Lawson captures in her watercolour paintings,” say the folks at Imagine That!

“Her 1863 log house studio is the perfect place from which to paint Mount Tzouhalem, the Cowichan River, or an old milk jug overflowing with sweet peas. Fresh air and old linens, riotous country gardens, Victorian houses; these are the things she has loved with her paintbrush for over 40 years.

“Her paintings, limited edition prints, and cards evoke a timeless, treasured world, from her birthplace in Yorkshire to India, from Bermuda to the Garry Oak meadows of Vancouver Island.”

Sounds soothing for the COVID weary soul.

As does the display in the second window titled Comforts of Home by Katie Daniel.

“When she was seven years old, two important events influenced Katie’s creative development,” Imagine That! tell us. “Santa brought her a tiny hand-crank sewing machine, and a kindly neighbour taught her to crochet. Now, over 60 years later, she marries these influences into the creation of colourful and durable crocheted rag rugs made of cloth strips. Her repertoire of work now includes baskets, placemats, trivets, even snuggly beds for pets. Her love for fabric also includes sewing aprons with flare to cheer every home chef.”

Imagine That! is at 251 Craig St. in Duncan, if you’ve been tempted to stop by.

•••

There’s also movement afoot at the Cowichan Valley Public Art Gallery Society.

President Jock Hildebrand is pleased to announce the appointment of the society’s new vice president.

Michelle Lancaster, a member at large on the CVPAG board of directors, has accepted the appointment.

“Michelle brings a wealth of experience to the role, with 25 years in retail banking. She served 18 years with Island Savings, a division of First West Credit Union, and became a regional operations leader. Her professional experience adds to the broad skill set represented on the board,” Hildebrand said in a press release.

Michelle says, “The Cowichan Valley Public Art Gallery project is exciting, and I am honoured to now be involved at the executive level. Great things happen when you have passionate individuals who come together to achieve a common goal. The economic benefits of a physical public art gallery for our community will be substantial, so we are working hard to make that happen in a measured and thoughtful way.”

“I am so pleased that Michelle has accepted the V.P. position,” says Hildebrand. “Her financial background, obvious love of the arts and amiable personality are great assets. Michelle’s expertise will allow our project to take another large step.”

Michelle takes over from former V.P. Cindy Lack who has stepped down in order to move from her present location.

