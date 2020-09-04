Arts and Entertainment column: CVAC’s big September; artists at Imagine That!; the 40th Day of July

A few of the things coming up this month in Cowichan

Sue Coleman’s work will be featured in the window of Imagine That! gallery in downtown Duncan through September 2020. (submitted)

Looks like the Cowichan Valley Arts Council is ready to make up for lost time this September with the reopening of the Portals Gallery at the Cowichan Community Centre on Sept. 8.

When the gallery reopens on Sept. 8 and running until Sept. 19 visitors can enjoy two art shows that have been held over. In the gallery, the Cowichan Valley Camera Club’s show takes centre stage, while in the annex the Warmland Calligraphers strut their stuff. The gallery will be open Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.

Then, on Sept. 23 until Oct. 21 Living in Lockdown: Artistic reflections on the pandemic, takes over the gallery, where visitors can view photography, paintings, sculpture and more, all on the theme we’re more than familiar with.

On Sept. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. the CVAC speaker series will feature a slide talk with FCA artist Phil Robinson. This will take place at the CVAC studio at the Cowichan Community Centre, and entry is by donation. Only a small group will be allowed; to make a reservation call 250-746-1633.

On Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. people can drop in the studio for a discussion of four well-known paintings, this month from the Impressionist era. The discussion will be led by Rob MacLean. Again, only a small group is permitted. To reserve your spot call 250-746-1633.

•••

A new window display is up in downtown Duncan at Imagine That!

Head to 251 Craig St. to check out Sue Coleman’s paintings and prints before Oct. 2.

“Sue Coleman has earned international recognition for her distinctive watercolour paintings,” reads the enthusiastic promotion for the display. “Sue maintains a studio in Cowichan Bay, painting a variety of subjects from misty west-coast scenes, wildlife, landscapes and more. Sue actively works to promote environmental awareness and wildlife conservation.”

The other window will feature a co-op member showcase, saluting the talents and commitment of six of the co-op members.

“These artists contribute their time and skills to our operations, helping to make Imagine That! a success. On display in our main window are Katie Daniel, Bonnie Hayward, Robin Millan, Carolyn Morris, Antho Santarossa, and Veronica Scott.”

The display runs through Sept. 25.

•••

A week after the Duncan Showroom’s impresario Longevity John Falkner celebrated his 21st Annual 50th Birthday party, another milestone event is planned for Sunday, Sept. 6.

Get ready for the 40th Day of July, a presentation by the Duncan Cowichan Festival Society. The event wraps up the 39 Days of July celebration, which this year was modified to run through live streaming by the Showroom.

The event will also be broadcast to the Old Firehouse Wine Bay extended patio.

The 40th Day of July wrap up will feature the Cowichan Valley Grassroots Orchestra at 4:30 p.m., Sisters Act at 5:30 p.m., Malakai at 6:30 p.m., Joelle Rabu and Nico Rhodes at 7:30 p.m. and Funky Lowdown to round out the evening of great music starting at 8:30 p.m.

People are asked to donate what they can.

Cowichan Valley Citizen