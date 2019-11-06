Artists wanted for last exhibition at Leir House Cultural Centre for 2019

Artists can submit for either one or both of the upcoming shows Ornamented and Long Nights' Journey

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council is looking for artists for its last exhibition at the Leir House Cultural Centre of 2019. Artists can submit to either one or both of the exhibits: Ornamented and Long Nights’ Journey. (Stock photo)

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council (PDCAC) is looking for artists for its last exhibition of 2019.

Artists are invited to submit their works for one or both of the themes of Ornamented and Long Nights’ Journey by the deadline on Nov. 9 at 4 p.m.

According to a release from PDCAC, Ornamented “is a celebration of decoration and features one of a kind ornaments. Everyone is invited to submit one to two holiday ornaments.” Long Night’s Journey is “a meditation of winter and features works of art in 2D and 3D.”

READ MORE: PDCAC hosts Halloween face painting and trick or treating

Submitted artwork must be wired and ready to hang or display. Those wishing to ship their works are asked to first contact Bethany at programs@pentictonartscouncil.com and those intending to submit are asked to send one to two photos of the art to the that email address with Ornamented and/or Long Nights’ Journey in the subject line.

Accepted works must be dropped off on Nov. 13 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and the opening night for the exhibition is Nov. 21. The Hello Santa Art Walk coincides with the opening, which runs from 4 to 7 p.m.

Works will be available for pick-up from the gallery, located at Leir House Cultural Centre at 220 Manor Park Ave., on Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.