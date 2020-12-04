Artist’s proposals sought for fieldhouse project

A rendering of Cloverdale Athletic Park’s field house, for which Surrey Public Art is asking for creative window wrap proposals. (City of Surrey)

Visual artists and designers are being asked to submit proposals for a new public art project in Surrey.

Surrey Public Art has posted a call for proposals for a creative vinyl window wrap for the Cloverdale Fieldhouse (part of Cloverdale Athletic Park, at 6330 138 St.)

Deadline for applications is Jan. 4 at 4 p.m.

Award for the selected final design will be $2,500.

The call is open to all artists across B.C., but students of fine art, design and architecture schools, in particular, are being encouraged to apply.

An easy online application process has been developed by staff, who will also supply technical support and guidance throughout the project.

For more information, email publicart@surrey.ca

Peace Arch News