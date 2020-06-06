Artists lined up as Duncan gallery gets ready to reopen

"Our window displays for June showcase the work of some of the Island's finest artists"

Margot Page’s work will be featured at Imagine That! after it reopens this month in Duncan. (submitted)

A gallery that showcases the works of Vancouver Island artists is reopening in downtown Duncan on June 2.

“Some news from Imagine That!, 251 Craig St.,” Katie Daniel wrote recently on behalf of the shop. “We are delighted that we will open again for new regular hours, as of June 2.”

Those hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Our window displays for June showcase the work of some of the Island’s finest artists,” Daniel continued.

The exhibit in the main window is titled “A Walk in the Woods”, and five artists will be represented: Robert Andrews, Ken Broadland, Jake Humphrey, Antho Santarossa, and Andre St. Cyr.

“Mother Nature is extraordinarily generous in her forest bounty on and around Vancouver Island,” Daniel said. “We are surrounded with an abundant variety of trees, and several of our artists take advantage to create beautiful and functional pieces from wood. This June we celebrate that diversity.”

A second window display is titled “Honouring Takaya: Margot Page Enamels”.

“Margot is widely known for her beautiful and detailed enamels,” Daniels said. “This month, her work has a special focus, and is on display in our boutique window.”

The artists has taken on the subject of lone wolf Takaya, recently killed by a hunter in the Shawnigan area.

“I have always said that if I can draw it, I can enamel it,” said Page. “However, the wolf known as Takaya who lived a solitary life on the Discovery Islands off the B.C. coast, was a new challenge for me. Takaya had been documented over the course of seven years by photographer Cheryl Alexander. The photographs she took showed a handsome grey wolf with a curiously inquisitive gaze.

“I was shocked to hear he was shot by a hunter in late March, but the yellow ear tag proved his identity. He had been relocated to the Port Renfrew area, because of his habit to swim over to populous Vancouver Island,” Page said.

“At a time when everyone in BC was under orders to self isolate, here was this wolf, a veritable isolationist, doing what was natural to him. Conservation Officers will give his remains to the local First Nations. They will honour him.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen