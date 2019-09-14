Artist’s landscapes and botanical oil paintings come to Fort Langley

Ray Ophoff's Exhibition of New Works will be on display at Fort Gallery, Sept. 25 to 29

Surrey-based artist Ray Ophoff will have an exhibition featuring landscapes and botanical oil paintings at Fort Gallery, Sept. 25 to 29. (Ray Ophoff/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Promising coffee, Dutch licorice, and trees that look like trees – artist Ray Ophoff presents his Exhibition of New Works, an upcoming showcase at the Fort Gallery.

From Sept. 25 to 29, Ophoff’s paintings will be on display through an event held in conjunction with the gallery’s fourth Friday event for the month of September.

“Fort Langley is a great little town and the gallery is a great venue,” Ophoff said. “I live in Surrey, have a studio in Vancouver, and mostly show through private showings – but people in Langley just seem to have bigger walls. What’s happening now in Vancouver is tough. The rents are so high and very difficult for anyone to even have a gallery.”

Ophoff’s large landscapes and botanical oil paintings will cover the gallery’s walls for one week, featuring snow-covered marshes, flowers, and community gardens from all over the Fraser Valley.

“I guess the inspiration comes from being raised in Surrey. You’d all meet down at the ravine at 3:15 – somehow without cell phones,” Ophoff said regarding the natural aspect of his work. “Some people tell me they recognize the locations I’ve painted…even if I don’t…”

Making a point to avoid political statements or social revolutions, Ophoff said the work on display is just up-front painting for the sake of painting.

“The work I do tends to be something I hope people might enjoy hanging on their wall. Nothing abstract…people should recognize a tree as a tree,” Ophoff laughed. “I do landscapes because faces and hands are hard. You draw someone’s dog incorrectly, and you’re going to hear about it.”

Friday, Sept. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. will see the official opening reception for Ophoff’s work; percussionist Daniel Tones will perform.

Ophoff will be on hand most days at the gallery to answer any questions about his techniques or just to have a chat.

The artist said he’ll try to have coffee on and maybe some Dutch licorice – an occasional offering he noted as his trademark – while people visit.

“There are few things more pleasant than Fort Langley on a fall day,” Ophoff added. “And the world would be a much better place if art was as proportionate and available as Fort Langley has made it.”

Read More: A September filled with Langley artists

Ophoff will also be taking part in the Eastside Culture Crawl and First Sunday’s art events in the Lower Mainland later this fall.

Fort Gallery’s hours are Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. at 9048 Glover Rd, in Fort Langley.

For more information on Ophoff and other upcoming exhibitions, people can visit www.fortgallery.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________