Artists invited to submit designs to Community Banner Project

Program a partnership between The Reach and the City of Abbotsford

The City of Abbotsford and The Reach Gallery Museum are calling for submissions on their collaborative Community Banner Project.

Artists of all ages and skill levels are asked to contribute their designs for consideration for street banners which will be displayed in Abbotsford’s civic plaza and Mill Lake Park neighbourhoods.

Approximately 50 winning designs will be decided by public vote, and each winning artist will be provided with materials to create their banner by hand.

Artists are asked to submit original designs by Oct. 22.

The design theme should in some way reflect Abbotsford’s contemporary public life and diverse cultural heritage, and artists may submit up to three designs each.

The entry form and guidelines are available online at abbotsford.ca/banner, or contact Andrea Pepper at 604-864-8087 (ext. 125) or apepper@thereach.ca.

Winners will be announced Nov. 19.

