Artists invited to Errington Farmers’ Market Aug. 4

Second annual art in the park looks to attract artists of various media

After a successful first art in the park at the Errington Farmers’ Market, the market is inviting artists back to do artwork of various kinds during the market on Saturday, Aug. 4. — Submitted by Nicole Shaw

The Errington Farmers’ Market is looking to host another swell of artists at their second annual art in the park event on Saturday, Aug. 4.

The market’s president, Nicole Shaw, came up with the idea last year to invite her fellow artists to do some plein-air painting at the market (1390 Errington Rd.).

“What was exciting was everybody came,” she said.

“Not just our local professional artists but from professional to amateur and even fibre artists. A woman came who set up a loom and showed people how she weaves. A potter brought her potting wheel. It was pretty exciting, so we decided to make it an annual event.”

This year’s event looks like it will bring a good variety of different kinds of artists once again, said Shaw.

Artists are invited to bring their easels, canvasses and paint, sketchbooks, weaving and other artistic endeavours to the market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s free to set up a place to work on art, but there is a fee for those who would also like to sell their work: $15 drop-in for market members and $20 for non-members, and they would need to reserve a spot through market manager Cait via manager@erringtonfarmersmarket.ca.