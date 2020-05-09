‘Artists in Isolation’ album puts much-needed money in Fraser Valley musicians’ pockets

'Here's your chance to support multiple artists with one purchase,' says Chilliwack record producer

Clockwise, from left: Laura Koch, Brad Fry, Sammi Morelli and Kellen Saip are some of the artists who are part of Artists in Isolation, an album by Yellow House Studio in Chilliwack. (Submitted)

A new album set to be released this coming week will give folks a taste of nine different local artists all while supporting them financially.

Sonny Rozsa of Yellow House Studio in Chilliwack, along with his pal Ted Kim, recently finished putting together a new album called Artists in Isolation featuring original work by Fraser Valley musicians. It is being released digitally on May 12.

“Being a compilation, this is a great way for them to market to a whole new demographic,” Rozsa said.

All of the musicians on the album are incredibly talented, he added, and he’s hoping that people who don’t know about some of the artists will hear them and say “wow.”

“They’re in for a really big surprise,” he said.

The album actually started as a different project called Local Produce which was aimed to help several musicians get their name out there in the form of not only songs, but short mini-documentary videos, each a few minutes long.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Rozsa and Kim scrapped that idea. They knew musicians were struggling and they wanted to get the word out.

“They’re all in the same boat… they’re just devastated by this. They can’t play anymore. They’ve lost their sense of being, they’ve lost a way to make money. There’s nothing out there for them,” Rozsa said. “We’re really trying to help them get some money in their pockets.”

Artists in Isolation features: Kellen Saip (Chilliwack) with Sammi Morelli (Richmond), Laura Koch (Langley) of band The Kwerks, Brad Fry (Chilliwack) of band Awake O Sleeper, Kyler Pierce (Abbotsford), Ben Cottrill (Abbotsford), Jordain Culpepper (Abbotsford), Nelly P (Chilliwack), Naxx (Chilliwack), and the band Dear Father (Chilliwack).

Rozsa describes Artists in Isolation as a “chill out” record with a predominantly acoustic feel to it. He and Kim asked the artists to record themselves playing stripped-down songs.

No one could gather together to record to because of physical distancing and the pre-production was all done over the phone and over email, which was a challenge.

One of the great things about the album is Rozsa and Kim donated their time, energy and money to create it, plus 100 per cent of the proceeds from the album sales go back to the artists.

Additionally, two companies have helped put the album together. Local store Chilliwax Records is one of them, and Galaxy 107 FM a New Zealand radio station which has five million listeners, is the other.

As of May 12, a digital download of the album will be available for $9.99. People can choose to donate more if they wish, or purchase any of the songs individually. All of the money is split equally among all the artists. The physical CD will be released at a later date.

There are two singles that have been released before the album’s May 12 launch: the song ‘Soil’ by Kellen Saip featuring Sammi Morelli which went out April 24, and ‘Sailor’ by Laura Koch which was release May 5.

After word spread of the album, there’s been so much demand from other artists who want to be part of it that Rozsa and Kim are already working on two more Artists in Isolation albums which will feature musicians from throughout B.C.

“It’s all about giving back. I love my community and I love Chilliwack and I love music,” Rozsa said. “This is going to help so many people. Here’s your chance to support multiple artists with one purchase, and it goes a long way.”

You can purchase Artists in Isolation at yellowhousestudio1.bandcamp.com/album/artists-in-isolation.

