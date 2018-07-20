Artists explore light at MAC in Parksville

This painting by Lynne Rattray is one of the art pieces by Oceanside Community Arts Council members that will be on display as part of a members show at the MAC starting July 21 and running until Sept. 1. — Submitted by Jennifer Bate

Brilliant — radiant — gleaming: that’s what artists were going for at the MAC.

An exhibit by Oceanside Community Arts Council members is opening at the MAC (McMillan Arts Centre, 133 McMillan St., Parksville) on Saturday, July 21.

The exhibit of about 36 paintings, drawings and photographs grew out of a “Light” theme, encouraging artists to explore light: it’s definition, its qualities, etc.

The non-juried show is an opportunity for OCAC members to show their work.

The members exhibit is an annual exhibit every year, said gallery committee member Susan Wismer.

However, this year the OCAC plans to have two members show: one in the summer and another in the winter.

For more info on the OCAC, go to oceansideartscouncil.com.

For more on the MAC, go to mcmillanartscentre.com.

—NEWS Staff