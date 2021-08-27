Artist’s co-op celebrating 28 years in Duncan

"That's quite an impressive record for an artist's co-operative"

The window display at Imagine That! for September will acknowledge some of the artists who have gone the extra mile for the Duncan co-operative over the years, as it celebrates its 28th birthday. (Painting by Robin Millan)

A Duncan artist’s co-operative is celebrating 28 years in September.

With that in mind, Imagine That! on Craig Street in downtown Duncan is honouring some of the artists it says have helped it to reach such a milestone with their monthly window display.

“That’s quite an impressive record for an artist’s co-operative,” said Katie Daniel, on behalf of the group, in a press release.

Opening Friday, Aug. 27 the Helping Hands window display will feature Lynn Bisset, Katie Daniel, Lana McQueen, Robin Millan, Antho Santarossa, Lorraine Taylor and Susan Jean Whyte.

“We salute the commitment of a special group of artists this month. These individuals contribute extra time and skills to our operations, helping to make Imagine That! a success,” said Daniel.

