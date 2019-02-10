Artistic talent shines at North Island College Art Event 2019

Don't miss North Island College's 2019 Art Event, a one-night showcase by the next wave of artists, designers and creators studying in NIC's fine art and design programs.

Meesh QX prepares for the 2019 art event, in NIC’s fine art studios. The Art Event runs Friday, Feb. 22 at NIC’s Comox Valley campus. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The annual art exhibition and celebration takes place Friday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 10 pm in Raven Hall and Shadbolt Studios on NIC’s Comox Valley campus.

The 2019 event features original art from emerging artists working across a wide range of mediums, including printmaking, video, painting, drawing, digital media, ceramics, photography, sculpture and graphic design.

Fine Art diploma student Meesh QX explores shapeshifting and perception in two works at the show.

In one piece, viewers look at an illustration and then don a helmet with a red cellophane visor, revealing a completely new pattern. In another, QX constructs two humanoid towers, which emanate various sounds depending on the listener’s position.

QX credits NIC’s variety of art studios that give students an opportunity to create works in various mediums for their growth.

“I was so surprised how much NIC’s interdisciplinary approach expanded my views as an artist, a person and my creative potential,” QX continued. “The faculty are supportive and helpful, we have amazing facilities and I really appreciate that we have access to wonderful equipment and materials.”

NIC’s Mac labs also offer students access to sophisticated software to develop interactive technologies, graphic design and web design skills.

Jason Thompson, a second-year student earning his NIC interactive media diploma in communication design, will showcase the program’s variety of disciplines in his own magazine layouts, a web and mobile landing page and a composite self-portrait.

“The tech industry changes at a very rapid pace and everything I’ve learned in the program reflects that by being as relevant as possible,” said Thompson, who formerly worked in the Middle East in the petroleum sector. He switched careers to reduce travel and time away from his Canadian family.

“The instructors are planting the fundamental concepts of design in you and, at the same time, they are teaching you real world, practical skills using industry standard software,” Thompson said.

The evening includes music and refreshments, including closed bar service by 40 Knots Vineyard and Estate Winery. Guests can also meet the artists and enquire about purchasing artwork.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

For more details on NIC’s School of Fine Art and Design, programs or events, visit www.nic.bc.ca/fine-art-design.