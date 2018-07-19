Artist shares work at Lumby Library

Robin LeDrew will discuss her paintings and process July 28 from noon to 1 p.m.

Robin LeDrew will discuss her paintings and process at the Lumby Library July 28. (Photo submitted)

Robin LeDrew’s series Night Vision is a record of the animals that have made their presence known on the land where she has lived for nearly fifty years. The paintings on display are acrylic and include transfers of bush elements.

The library, a branch of the Okanagan Regional Library, is located at Box 116, 2250 Shields Avenue, Lumby. Call the branch at 250-547-9528 or visit www.orl.bc.ca for more information.

