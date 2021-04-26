Artist in residence wanted for Go Play Outside program in Abbotsford

Online session on Monday, April 26 offers more information about pop-up booths

Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

The City of Abbotsford, in partnership with the Abbotsford Arts Council, is looking for an emerging to mid-career artist or artist collective to be a part of the Go Play Outside: Artist in Residence Program.

An information session takes place Monday, April 26 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The program seeks to support local culture and encourage thoughtful dialogue by facilitating a paid artist residency at the City’s Go Play Outside pop-up.

The goal is to enhance community connectedness while providing opportunities for recreating and experiencing culture outdoors.

The Go Play Outside team will be doing pop-up booths at various parks throughout July and August.

The team is looking for artists to create work that addresses, in some manner, the topic of community connections, as well as engage with, and provide moments of learning to, the community.

Visit abbotsford.ca/artist-residence to register for the information session or to view the application guidelines. Submissions will be open until Sunday, May 9 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information on the application process or additional inquiries, contact tkozma-perrin@abbotsford.ca.

