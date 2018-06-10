Arte funktional back for 11th season at Vernon studio

Linda Freedman Katz is one of the artisans participating in Ashpa Naira Studio’s 11th ARTE funktional exhibition on display until Aug. 12. (Photo submitted)

ARTE funktional-Ashpa Naira Studio has reopened its doors for its 11th season with the spring and summer exhibition Small Objects.

Small Objects is a contemporary exhibition on hand made jewellery featuring Linda Freedman Katz, a Canadian jewelry designer.

“The artist creates original, one-of-a-kind argentium sterling silver and mixed metal designs, utilizing organic techniques developed after years of study, exploration and discovery,” said Carolina Sanchez de Bustamante with the gallery.

“Her jewelry collections were born out of creative play, the making of interesting components and the fascination of combining them in an unusual way.”

Her professional career in clothing design — working for companies in both the United States and Canada such as Levi Strauss in San Francisco and Nygard International in Winnipeg — has provided her with an abundance of ideas and a drive to create fine quality, versatile jewelry that makes a fashion statement as well as complements the wearer.

Her metalsmith training started 13 years ago, looking for jewelry artists throughout California and Arizona and learn how to create her own jewelry design in a new medium, silver.

“The artist’s personal style has evolved through experimentation and a combination of various techniques to achieve a desired look.”

Always the visionary and hands-on artist, Freedman Katz seeks the unique, the interesting and the unexpected in the world around her. Her understated elegant collection of organic texture and misshapen form are a distinct expression of Linda’s quirky personality and unique style.

Natural textures such as tree bark or seashells, contemporary architecture, abstract art or jazz music inspire Freedman Katz’ imagination and are reflected in her work.

Forging silver chain links with her many hammers, or melting silver sheet with her torch produces unpredictable varied textures and visual effects to Linda’s jewelry. Fired bronze components, also hand fabricated by Freedman Katz, add colour and impart an eclectic, melange aesthetic, which reflect her fun, signature look.

Other jewellery artists participating in the Small Objects exhibition are Dina González Mascaró, Stephan Bircher, Susan Richards and Yael Krakowski.

The exhibition runsuntil Aug. 12 at Ashpa Naira Studio, 9492 Houghton Rd. The studio is open Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by appointment. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.artefunktional.com, www.carolinasanchezdebustamante.com or call the studio at 250-540-4249.

