Art, writing workshops offered

Visitors at Brian and Sarah McLoughlin Park enjoyed an afternoon of music and readings by local authors. Supplied photo

Are you interested in writing for children? Would you like to learn more about the practice and “habit” of making art? What about watercolour painting? The McLoughlin Gardens Society will be hosting three workshops this summer.

First up, on July 18, is an afternoon with prolific children’s book author Michelle Mulder, whose books have been nominated for or won several children’s literature awards. Her workshop, Whose Story is it Anyway?, will focus on creating an authentic, compelling narrative voice. Mulder promises you will see your pen racing across the page. The registration fee for this workshop is $40. For information or to register, call Christine at 250 218-5729 or chrisda@shaw.ca

In August, writer-in-residence Arleen Paré will give a day-long workshop on The Habit of Art.

“The habit of art refers to a way of being in the world, a way of seeing, of sensing, with curiosity, interest, awareness,” Paré said. “It is a habit, a mantra, an orientation, a possibility, a practice.”

Registration is limited to 10 participants, so register early if interested. The fee is $60. Call Christine at 250 218-5729 or chrisda@shaw.ca

In early September, Texada artist Marilyn Timms will offer a weekend watercolour workshop at the beach cottage at the Brian and Sarah McLoughlin Park. This is a rare opportunity to work with Timms. To register, or for more information, contact Susan at frontdeck@hotmail.com

The McLoughlin Gardens Society held a successful Garden Gala and Open House May 6 at the Brian and Sarah McLoughlin Regional Park in Merville. Over 100 visitors made their way down to the gardens to stroll around and listen to six local writers read from their work. More than one visitor was delighted to discover the writings of one of these local authors and went home with a new collection of poetry or prose.