The works of 50-some artists from Vancouver Island and surrounding outer islands are on display this weekend at the inaugural Island Originals Fine Art Show at Marina Park in Comox.

Black Creek artist Saskia King poses with one of her paintings at the Island Originals Fine Art Show, Saturday at Marina Park in Comox. Scott Stanfield photo

The event has been organized by a volunteer group of artists in response to the closure of the Originals Only show, which had been held at the same location for 16 years.

The new show gives experienced artists a venue to showcase their talents in person.

www.ioart.ca