Art show proceeds go to helping community members in need in Nanaimo

A Nanaimo art show has potential to create waves of empathy.

Nanaimo painter Barbara Lorimer is presenting her latest show, Water Views, at Art 10 Gallery in Nanaimo North Town Centre until the end of November. The exhibition features local coastal scenes and all proceeds from sales will be donated to the Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank.

“It’s just right thing to do…” Lorimer said. “I figure at the end of November they’ll get the money and will be in a position to buy more baskets of food for Christmas. So it’s an ideal time.”