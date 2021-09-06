Art lovers: Mark your calendar for Sept. 25 and 26

24 artists will be set up in 15 studios during the upcoming Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour

Painter Val Wheater is one of the artists participating in the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour on Sept. 25 and 26. (Special to The News)

A tradition is returning for art lovers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, but there is a slight twist in timing – it’s a fall event, at least for now.

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour is back, but organizer and participating artist Kirk Deutschmann is calling it a “mini” version with 24 artist participating at 15 studios during a two-day period later this month – instead of around Mother’s Day.

“We were not able to bring you the annual studio tour in May of 2020 but are excited to have this opportunity to offer a mini version of the tour as part of Maple Ridge Culture Days,” said Deutschmann, also a tour board member.

Due to the pandemic, the directors have had to cancel their annual tour for 2020 and 2021 and pivoted in order to keep with their goal of connecting people with artists in their neighbourhood.

So, people will now be able to visit local artists in their studios from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26.

“View and purchase their beautiful artwork and see where they create,” he said, noting there is a wide variety of mediums that will be represented, including painting, sculpture, pottery, wood work, and weaving.

Being attentive to COVID safety protocols, Deutschmann said mask will be mandatory in all studios, and guests and artists alike will b asked to practise social distancing.

For those interested in participating in the self-guided tour, they can go online to www.artstudiotour.ca for more information.

Potter Kerry McLaren – potter

Painter Val Wheater – painter

Rob Egan is one of the artists participating in the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour on Sept. 25 and 26. (Special to The News)

Coloured pencil and pastel artist Kirk Deutschmann is one of the artists participating in the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour on Sept. 25 and 26. (Special to The News)

Potter Kerry McLaren is one of the artists participating in the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour on Sept. 25 and 26. (Special to The News)