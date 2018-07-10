Art for KidStart returning to Mudsharks Coffee

Come out to paint, create, and support KidStart.

John Howard KidStart and Mudsharks Coffee are joining forces to host an afternoon of art and fun for kids ages 7-14. Photo submitted

John Howard KidStart and Mudsharks Coffee are joining forces to host an afternoon of art and fun for kids ages 7-14. Join in at Mudsharks in Courtenay on Saturday, July 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. to have a beverage and learn about KidStart while painting on the patio.

This is a chance for kids to get involved in helping other kids. For a $5 fee, they will receive their artistic materials, an art lesson from local artist Laura Furness, and the chance to see their work hanging in the Mudsharks gallery for the month of September.

KidStart is a volunteer-based mentoring program offered by The John Howard Society of North Island.

It pairs adult mentors with children and youth ages 6 to 18 who could benefit from building a positive relationship with a buddy, getting out in the community, and having fun.

The event will be topped off with an art show opening on Thursday, Sept. 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Mudsharks to celebrate and share the creative talents of the Valley’s kids.

The paintings will then be available for purchase with all proceeds supporting children and youth to participate in KidStart.

Register now for $5 at Mudsharks Coffee on 4th Street and Cliffe to reserve a canvas. For more information, contact Wendy Thurlborn at wendy.thurlborn@jhsni.bc.ca or 250-338-7341.