Art by Isfeld students at Pearl Ellis Gallery

Mark Isfeld Secondary students have been busy experimenting, collaborating, and creating in various mediums throughout the school year.

Mark Isfeld Secondary students have been busy experimenting, collaborating, and creating in various mediums throughout the school year.

This year’s art show at the Pearl Ellis Gallery runs May 15 to June 2 and is sure to provide a buffet of artistic talent to satiate all appetites. There will be a reception on Sunday, May 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. for students, parents and the public to enjoy the art while having coffee and cookies.

Students have produced works in various mediums including pen and ink, clay, acrylic, concrete and mixed media.

“It is amazing to see the quality and diversity of the work students have produced”, stated Lisa Chase one of Isfeld’s Art teachers. “Young people see the world differently compared to adults; they are very open to taking risks.”

The focus on the art program at Mark Isfeld Secondary is on developing skills and encouraging students to work through the process of art.

Graduating student Michael Cheung will be displaying a number of his pen and ink drawings. As well, collective art from graduating students Max Meszaros, Darren Hall, Lindsay Gammon and Christine Ren will be on display.

Student photographers Diana Tran and Kalyssa Heinrich will be displaying and selling a number of their photographs.

Additionally, the show will feature soul totems produced by the grade 11 art classes and an installation by art 10 students dealing with the issue of homelessness. This year’s show will feature everything from life-size sculptures, to abstract and realism and everything in between. There will certainly be a flavour to suit everyone’s taste.

The student art show is on display during the Comox Valley Studio Tour, so make the Pearl Ellis Gallery a priority stop on the tour and check out some fantastic student art.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sunday/Monday. Free admission.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit pearlellisgallery.com