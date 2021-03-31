Art auction way to pay it forward

A desire to support the community that has supported her son inspired Leslie Ginther to donate to the 100 Mile House Wrangler’s secret bid auction.

As a single mother, Ginther said that community programs and groups really helped enrich her son’s life while he was growing up. Seeing people donate their time to help her and her son out inspired her to pay it forward one day itself, in this case to the Wranglers.

Ginther donated A Twilight Beach to the Wrangler’s auction which portrays a peaceful sunset in a subtropical location.

“If they’re really taken with the painting, they should consider bidding on a piece of art someone creates because it is one of a kind,” Ginther said. “If people donate their art, it’s like giving a piece of themselves away. It’s a gift, so I hope people do bid and not only appreciate the art but share it with others.”

A 100 Mile House resident for over three decades now, Ginther has focused on acrylic paintings and doing collages using various materials and paints over the last few years. Self-taught, she said she only got serious about painting over the last five years after retiring from teaching. Ginther feels she’s always learning more about her craft and enjoys painting flora and fauna, but not people.

“I do art because it gives me a sense of accomplishment and serenity.”

A Twilight Beach can be bid upon at Cariboo Floor Design for a starting big of $80.

Other artwork up for bid is displayed at RBC, CIBC, the Credit Union, the Sugar Shack, Pharmasave, Uptown Brewing, Gustafson’s Central GM, 70 Mile General Store, Days Inn, Andres Electronics, Sunrise Ford, Regency Chrysler, Western Financial and the 100 Mile Free Press. It can also be viewed on the Wranglers’ Facebook page.

The auction is slated to end around March 31.

