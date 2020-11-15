Art Alchemy Square Foot Show going digital for 2020

The annual Art Alchemy Square Foot Show will take place this year, after the necessary adjustments were imposed to safely showcase the work of the artists up and down the island, on the mainland, and across Canada.

The annual Art Alchemy Square Foot Show will be an online sale for 2020. Photo by Terry Farrell

The 10th anniversary edition of the Square Foot Show will be a virtual affair.

All of the Square Foot paintings will be displayed and available for purchase in the online gallery.

Artists have been busy creating, in various mediums, to fit the parameters of Art Alchemy’s Square Foot Show. There will be artwork from local talent and new arrivals to the Valley, artists from Powell River, Qualicum Beach, Canmore, Calgary and more. A total of 58 artists will be participating in this year’s show. After 10 years of doing the show, the word is spreading and it is such a treat for all.

Art Alchemy Studio in Courtenay was founded in 2011 by five artists seeking proper studio space to create a place for cross-pollination of inspiration and experiences. It has seen many fine artists over the years pass through the doors.

Art Alchemy is now a group of 10, excited to host this highly anticipated annual event for the artists as well as the community.

The online gallery will be visible from Monday, Nov. 16 – Sunday, Dec. 20.

All purchases of the art will be made online at https://www.eventeny.com/art-Alchemy-square-Foot-show

For those who prefer an in-person viewing, The Square Foot Show will be open for viewing by appointment, at Art Alchemy Studio. Book appointments at https://artalchemy.ca

