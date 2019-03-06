Art 10 artists present group show ‘Synergy’ at Nanaimo Arts Council gallery

The exhibit is the last to be held at the council's Wharf Street location

Nanaimo’s Art 10 artists’ group presents Synergy at the Nanaimo Arts Council gallery from March 8 to 28. The exhibition includes paintings, ceramics, glasswork and jewelry. (Josef Jacobson/The News Bulletin)

This month the Art 10 artists’ group is presenting the final exhibition in the Nanaimo Arts Council gallery’s current location.

The show, entitled Synergy, features more than 20 artists displaying pieces including paintings, ceramics, glasswork and jewelry. Pat Palmer, a member of Art 10’s marketing and advertising committee, said she can’t recall the last time the artists’ group displayed its work together at an outside gallery.

“We called this exhibition Synergy in the hopes of the Nanaimo Arts Council and the Art 10 Gallery coming together to support local artists,” Palmer said.

The show opens at the NAC gallery at 78 Wharf St. on Friday night and continues until March 28. Three days after the exhibition ends, the arts council will vacate the premises and search for a new headquarters.

Palmer said she’s seen the NAC relocate multiple times since she first moved to Nanaimo in 2011, and that its Wharf Street address has been one of the best. She said its “too bad” that the organization doesn’t have a permanent home.

“This particular location that they’re in now has worked out really well for them and they’ve been able to encourage local artists to show because they have a gallery space…” Palmer said.

“We’re hoping that this particular exhibition will highlight the need for the Arts Council to have a permanent location.”

Meanwhile, at the Art 10 Gallery in Nanaimo North Town Centre, potters Ruth Porter and Virginia Dunseith are the featured artists for March. Throughout the month they’ll be displaying their Spring-inspired show, In the Garden.

The exhibit is made up of items designed to adorn an outside patio or garden, including flower pots, bird feeders and lanterns. Dunseith’s pieces are more colourful, while Porter’s feature earthy tones.

WHAT’S ON … Opening reception for Art 10’s Synergy at Nanaimo Arts Council Gallery, 78 Wharf St. on Friday, March 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. Show continues until March 28. In the Garden, featuring ceramic work by Ruth Porter and Virginia Dunseith runs at the Art 10 Gallery at Nanaimo North Town Centre until the end of the month.

