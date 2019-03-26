Arranged-marriage twist on ‘Swan Lake’ ballet returning to Surrey stage

Coastal City Ballet’s production of “Swan Lake” will be performed at Surrey’s Bell Centre for the Performing Arts on June 15. (submitted photo)

A modern-twist production of the ballet classic Swan Lake will return to Surrey this spring.

Coastal City Ballet has announced a show date at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, June 15, in addition to a performance at Vancouver Playhouse on May 18.

Choreography is by Irene Schneider, whose version of Swan Lake “explores the human emotion of a romantic love contrasted against a realistic and practical love of an arranged marriage,” a Coastal Ballet release notes.

“The White Swan comes to Siegfried in his dream, embodying the ideal of true love, while Odile (Black Swan) is presented by the evil Rothbarth as the woman Siegfried is to wed,” according to a show description.

“Schneider is able to give us a story that is more relatable to modern day while maintaining the tradition and essence of the Swan Lake we all expect to see. Audiences will not be disappointed to experience the classic second act with the beautiful swans in unison and the tragic ending of Act 4. The diverse talents of Coastal City Ballet along with the beautiful score of Pytor Tchaikovsky, glorious costumes and imaginative sets brings this heart-wrenching love story to life.”

Coastal City staged Swan Lake at Surrey Arts Centre in June of 2016, and has also brought productions of Cinderella, Giselle and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Katrina Bois is new to her role as artistic director of the Vancouver-based repertory company, launched in 2011.

“Schneider’s Swan Lake was designed to be seen over and over again because you find little details in it each time that make it exciting and fresh,” Bois stated. “The story itself is magical as it is but with the addition of Schneider’s subtle yet realistic plot twists you’ll discover something new every year.”

Coastal City Ballet’s production will feature a professional principal cast with close connections to the company, including Ana Paula Oioli (as Odette), Yoko Kanomata (Odile), Diego Ramalho (Siegfried), Kostyantyn Keshyshev (Rothbarth) and Marcio Teixeira (Benno).

In Surrey, tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance range from $19.95 to $59.95, with discounts available for groups of 10 or more, at bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355. VIP tickets (an additional $30) include champagne, a post-show meet-and-greet with cast members and artistic director, photos, autographs and a swag bag of gifts. More details are posted at coastalcityballet.com.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter