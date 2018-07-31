Argentinian trio set to perform at Studio Live

Palatchi has been performing at major international music festivals, touring throughout Mexico, Canada and Europe.

Gabriel Palatchi is a world-class artist whose music embodies a complex flavour of genres.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1982, Palatchi started his first piano lessons at the age of eight. He spent his formative years in Buenos Aires studying classical piano, mentored by some of the great maestros of blues, tango, jazz and Latin jazz.

After graduating in 2007 from Berklee international School, Argentina, he spent several months in Cuba where he studied Latin jazz with the master “Chucho” Valdez. Palatchi subsequently became a composer when he moved to Tulum, Mexico in 2008, and his life experiences up to that point influenced the composition and production of his first solo album Diario de Viaje (Travel Diary) in 2010.

The album received critical acclaim from music industry journals and was chosen as one of the best Latin jazz albums of the year by JAZZ FM Toronto. He went on to record a further three albums that cemented his unique sound, culminating in his fourth and latest album, Made in Canada (2017), which also happens to be his first live recording.

Palatchi’s songs are a representation of the many cultures which have influenced his music over the years, with a deep core in Latin jazz.

Palatchi and his trio, consisting of Cameron Hood on bass and Luis Tovar from Venezuela on drums, will perform at Studio Live at 2679 Beaufort Ave., Cumberland, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.

Advance tickets, $20, for this performance are available at Bop City Records, Courtenay and Rider’s Pizza in Cumberland, or by e-transfer to studiolivestudio@gmail.com. Tickets at the door are $25.