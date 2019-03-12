‘Aquaman’ actor filming new TV series in Harrison Mills

Jason Momoa has been spotted around the Fraser Valley, including at Harrison's local pub

Aquaman is spending a little time on the shores of the Harrison River.

Actor Jason Momoa, best known for his role as Aquaman in the 2018 superhero film by the same name, has been filming his latest television series See in Harrison Mills. Production crews have been in the area around the Kilby historic site since at least the first week of March, and have kept relatively tight-lipped about the series.

See is being produced asa web television series by Apple, and is described on IMDB as an “epic, world-building drama set in the future.” Momoa has been cast in the role of a character named Baba Voss; other actors involved in the series include Christian Camargo (House of Cards, the Twilight saga) and Hera Hilmar (Da Vinci’s Demons, Anna Karenina).

While See has been filming in Harrison Mills, Momoa has been spotted around the Lower Mainland, including the Old Settler Pub in Harrison Hot Springs and the rugby sevens tournament in Vancouver.

See isn’t the only television show with its sights set on Agassiz scenery. The Republic of Sarah, a new television pilot being produced by CBS, will also be shot in Agassiz this month.

The show will take over Pioneer Park on March 25 and 26 as part of the two week shoot for the pilot. Right now, that is the only time the show will be in Agassiz.

The Republic of Sarah is hoping to get around 150 extras from the Fraser Valley to be part of the filming on March 25 and 26 — interested applicants are invited to apply online.

