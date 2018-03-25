Apply now for BC arts scholarships

Submissions received must be post-marked no later than Monday, April 30.

B.C. arts students enrolled in post-secondary studies are encouraged to send in their applications to be considered for grants of up to $6,000 through the BC Arts Council Scholarship Program.

The program supports emerging professional artists to develop their skills by assisting with the costs of post-secondary, pre-professional training. B.C. residents attending full-time studies in a fine arts diploma or degree program at a recognized post-secondary institution, in any country, may apply. B.C. students enrolled in half-day dance programs in connection with their high school may also be eligible to apply.

Scholarship awards are offered to students pursuing an education in a wide range of arts disciplines, including arts administration, community-based arts practice, museology, creative writing, conservation, dance, media arts, theatre, music, curatorial practice and visual arts.

The BC Arts Council draws upon the expertise of British Columbia’s arts and culture community to provide an independent adjudication process.

For more information visit bcartscouncil.ca.

