Applications now being accepted for 2019 Jam in Jubilee Concert Series

Performers, vendors and volunteers have until Feb. 28 to apply for Abbotsford series

Parvel from Abbotsford was among the bands that performed last year during the Jam in Jubilee concert series. Applications are being accepted until Feb. 28 for this year’s series. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Jam in Jubilee Summer Concert Series is accepting applications from musicians, vendors and volunteers until Feb. 28 for its 2019 season.

The series is a free festival featuring local and regional talent, tentatively slated to run every Thursday night in July in Jubilee Park.

The evenings start at 6 p.m. with a vendor market and activities like free workshops, face painting, art projects and yoga, followed by music and entertainment at 7 p.m.

In former years, the event has featured acts such as the Juno Award-winning Said The Whale.

“Because our approach is to blend higher-profile performers with promising local up-and-comers, securing a slot on our main stage is a great step forward for bands,” said Jennifer Trithardt-Tufts, executive director of the Abbotsford Arts Council.

“Likewise, our vendor market tends to be a great marketing opportunity; in fact, businesses like Oldhand Coffee got their start with booths at our festival.”

Trithardt-Tufts said in order for the event to be offered free, organizers rely heavily on volunteers, who “tend to be passionate art and music lovers who want their community to be a more vibrant place.”

For the past 10 years, members of a youth-oriented group called the Jam In Jubilee committee have donated thousands of hours of their time to plan and execute the festival.

The committee’s focus on procuring the Fraser Valley’s most exciting indie music talent for its main stage has endeared the community event to its 15- to 35-year-old demographic.

The youth-focused, yet family-friendly, concert series is unique in Abbotsford, where younger music fans are often forced by a lack of performance space to seek out live music experiences in illegal, underground venues.

Visit jaminjubilee.com to find out more or to apply as a performer, vendor or volunteer.