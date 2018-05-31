Applications now accepted for Anonymous Art Show

The names of artists whose work is featured in the Abbotsford Arts Council’s Anonymous Art Show are revealed when their paintings are sold. (Submitted photo)

The Abbotsford Arts Council is now accepting applications for its fourth annual Anonymous Art Show fundraiser.

The show runs July 7 to Aug. 7 at Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.), and artists can apply until June 15.

The Anonymous Art Show features art that is submitted anonymously by members of the community of all ages and skill levels to be featured and sold in a lightly juried exhibition.

Each piece displayed in the show is on a 12″ x 12″ x 1.5″ canvas and is sold for $100. Half of the proceeds go to the artist, and the other half stays with the Abbotsford Arts Council.

Purchased pieces are immediately taken off the wall and given to the purchaser. In their place, a sold tag reveals the artist’s name.

The arts council announces each participating artist on Instagram (@abbotsfordartscouncil) as their work is sold.

The show enables the community to support emerging artists and gives the buyer an opportunity to take home an artist’s original work at an affordable price.

The proceeds help fund programs such as free community events, exhibition space, arts initiatives and more.

Application forms are available online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com or at the Kariton Art Gallery. (Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

The House of Fine Art (2485 West Railway St.) will include a $9.95 coupon (to be used toward a future purchase) with the purchase of the required pre-stretched canvas.

Visit the arts council’s website or call 604-852-9358 for more information.