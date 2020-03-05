Applications accepted for The Reach Gallery mural project

'Emerging artists' ages 18 to 35 to be paired with professional mentor

Local artists last year worked on a mural on the back of Hemingway’s Books in downtown Abbotsford. Applications are now being accepted for this year’s project. Submitted photo

The Reach Gallery Museum is seeking talented emerging artists from the ages of 18 to 35 for their next big project.

CITI/SEEN is an initiative that pairs emerging artists with a professional mentor to create vibrant new works of art in public spaces around Abbotsford.

This year, award-winning Vancouver-based artist Sean Karemaker will lead a team of four or five artists to design and create a new work to be featured on a building in the downtown core.

“We’re really excited to work with the Abbotsford Downtown Business Association again this year,” says Laura Schneider, executive director at The Reach.

“The business community has been very supportive. They really see the value of this kind of place-making activity. We’re looking forward to seeing what Sean and his team come up with to bring more art to the downtown.”

CITI/SEEN is a part of The Reach’s Emerge program, which offers mentorship and professional opportunities to aspiring artists and arts professionals in the region.

The program allows participants to gain professional experience and practical skills in the arts and culture sector.

Emerging artists will have an opportunity to work with Karemaker, an accomplished artist who has published two graphic novels that have been recognized by Best American Comics and CBC’s Best Canadian Comics, among others.

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on March 15. Full submission guidelines can be found online at thereach.ca/emerge/.

The new mural will be launched at the Art and Wine Walk coordinated by the Abbotsford Downtown Business Association on May 21.

