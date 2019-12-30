‘Anything Goes’ sets sail at Key City Theatre

The ship has sailed - but you can still be part of the zany action on board, and Cole Porter is leading the way.The Key City Theatre's signature musical ringing in the New Year is "Anything Goes," the classic shipboard romp featuring the classic Cole Porter score with a talented cast of thousands drawn from the community. Featuring Shannon Edmonstone, Jared Bondy, Emily Bohmer, Bob McCue, and more - music, dance, laughs - "Anything Goes" is Delightful, Delicious, and De-Lovely. This show is sold out. The New Year's Eve show of Tuesday, Dec. 31, is sold out, but the run continues January 10, 11, 12 and 16 , 17. Photos by Christina Blaskovich and Barry Coulter photo